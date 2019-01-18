Does Minnesota drink beer the right way? City Pages readers respond

Jim Pokela Summit is OK, not great. I actually enjoyed one of their products recently, rather than simply putting up with it.

Deschutes would be a standard to live up to.

Big Lake MN has Lupilin Brewing and their Hooey, which is fantastic.

But so much crap out there.

Oatmeal infused Snicker Bar Stout....Blueberry barf juice...please keep it simple and avoid "flavored beer."

Nate Hill Mark’s not necessarily wrong, but the whole “get off my lawn-ness” of his argument isn’t going to help him drive the point home, especially on the back of having to lay off a bunch of his staff in the last year or so. Like it or not, the younger beer drinkers are obviously demanding variety that he’s not willing to go along with, it’s hurt his business, and he’s angry about it. His prerogative.

I mean, I respect it, and I’d probably try do the same thing, but this is the same generation that thinks Drake and Taylor Swift are great. Different times, my man.

Larry Sanderson I tend to prefer a bottle, glass, or can since I've never been a boy scout and can't hold that much liquid in my hands. They usually frown at me too if I try to stick my head in the vat or open up one of the big taps. The beertenders also chase me away when I try to drink it straight from the tap too, so I'll stick to bottles, glasses, and cans.

Kirk Johnson This is kind of stupid. Tastes evolve. Why should something not be made because it isn’t in the tradition of beer brewed when the main purpose of brewing beer was to make it safe so you could drink something and not get cholera?

To say someone’s taste is bad is bullshit. You should drink what you want. Don’t make beer as pretentious as wine.

PS god bless Summit, they’ve made good beers and have been around since before there was much good beer.

Christopher Porto Obviously there is no wrong way to drink beer. Let people do what they want. But there are points the Summit dude makes that I agree with. I prefer a good well crafted beer that tastes like beer. I am not a fan of all these sweet beers. They brag about hops and Weird ingredients but when it is so insanely sweet they just cover up everything interesting about the beer with sugar. Might as well be drinking a Mike's Hard Lemonade. And many small places you see change things up a lot because clearly they are unable to repeat their process and recreate the same beer twice. And they use experimentation to cover up the lack of skills.

That being said to each their own, if people like it and buy it and drink it that's great. I won't tell anyone else how to drink beer all I can do is have my own taste for what I like.

Jason Micks There was a guy at Miller Brewing saying the same thing about Summit 20 years ago.

Alexander DeMarco In other words Mark is triggered by competition and that it isn't 20 years ago when Summit and Gluek's were the only local "craft" beers. Sorry dude. That's the very definition of entrepreneurship. Someone creates something new and interesting and if they fail, they try again. Catch up.

Alexander DeMarco My favorite part:

"He fingers “special release” and “experimental” brews, which stray so far from beer’s mores that Stutrud’s not even sure they should be called beer anymore. These new beers are more like candy—or a junkie’s hook, with everyone raising the stakes in sugar, alcohol, and weirdness just to keep their addicts hyped.

He knows that this take is not well-received, but he stands by his principles. Stutrud learned his craft at the knee of brewers who followed recipes and techniques passed down through millennia. Monks who’ve been dead 1,000 years would recognize the beer he makes. The big and beautiful copper tanks at his St. Paul facility were custom-made. His 80-some employees put a lot of thought into their work."

Yes, the ancient Ratskeller/Monastic tradition of brewing beer with Chipotle Peppers

Sorry sales are down, Mark. But an article shaming everyone for what they drink and laughing small breweries for their success should definitely boost you back to the top.

Elliot Engebretson City Pages, my old nemesis. You know, it’s not even the content of your articles that drives me nuts. In fact, occasionally your writers actually make a decent point. It’s your headlines that drive readers away before they even open the link. “Does Minnesota Drink Beer the Right Way?” TFO with this nonsense.

Joel O'Brien It's all the same when it comes back up.