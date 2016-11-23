Do you have your tickets yet? City Pages Cocktailian cometh!

You'll sample fine craft spirits from dozens of Minnesota distilleries, participate in the hands-on educational demos by local bitters company, Bittercube, and indulge in food samples from Pinstripes, Caffrey's Deli, Red Stag Supperclub, the Happy Gnome, Trout Air Tavern, and Augustine's Bakery. Live music from JT Bates Trio will round out the experience.

Recent additions to the lineup include: Vikre Distillery, Mississippi River Distilling, Tattersall, Panther Distillery, Bauhaus Brewing, BET Spirits, Du Nord Craft Spirits, Far North, Kimo Sabe Mezcal, 45th Parallel Distillery, 11 Wells, J. Carver, Panther Distilling, Chateau St. Croix Winery, Proximo Spirits, Twin Spirits, Vikre, Lawless Distilling, Loon Liquors, and Five Vodka.

Depot Hotel, Minneapolis

225 South 3rd Ave., Minneapolis

$50, 6-7 p.m. VIP (Upgrade to VIP and enjoy early entry and a swag bag!)

$30, 7-10 p.m. GA

21+

