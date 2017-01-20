Dining 'among the flowers' at the Conservatory is a Valentine’s Day date that wouldn't suck

Along with Mother’s Day and Easter brunch, Valentine's Day is when restaurants are most crowded, the staff is most harried, and they are most likely to want to get you the hell in and the hell out because they need that damn table.

It’s also the time you’re most likely to make a reservation because you don’t know where the hell else to take your boo.

So this Valentine’s Day, a promise: We solemnly swear not to publish any lame roundups of lame Valentine’s Day dinners and will only publish the ones that seem not to suck. Because you’ve got enough troubles without looking like a doofus on Valentine’s Day.

So here’s one that doesn’t look too bad:

A candlelight dinner in the fragrant, tropical indoor gardens of the Como Conservatory. String musicians (okay, that’s a little cheesy, but you'll get through it) will play while you dine.

Reservations are now being accepted for dinner for two, Saturday, February 11 through Tuesday, February 14. Dinner includes entrees, salads, dessert, and two rounds of drinks (wine or beer) per couple.

And, each night there will be a visit from one of Como's animal ambassadors.

Plus you can choose your own adventure: Sit in the Sunken Garden among the vibrant pinks, yellows, reds, and purples of azaleas, cyclamen, velthemia, amaryllis, and cineraria; or choose the lush vegetation inside the North Garden and Palm Dome.

$170 per couple, all-inclusive.

For more information, to make a reservation, or to view the menu: comozooconservatory.org.