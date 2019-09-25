Delicata Pizza reinvents itself as Foxtrot Burger Spot

At the time, Delicata owner Matty O’Reilly set our minds at ease by reminding us that buildings and businesses are not one and the same, pointing to the 12-year lease he had in his pocket.

Turns out O’Reilly is making the most out of his tenure in the Como Park space after fulfilling our warm-weather pizza and ice cream dreams. Under the cover of darkness known as the State Fair (a notoriously slow time for local restaurants), Delicata closed its doors only to debut as a totally new, completely re-branded concept.

Wave buh-bye to those gourmet, crispy-crust pizzas people loved, and say hello to burgers. The new joint—the Foxtrot Burger Spot—slinked open during that spate of faux-Fall we enjoyed two weeks ago.

Dinner service is available nightly (including a kids’ menu and late-night happy hour), and will be open for lunch during weekends. Though a whole (duh) burger bar section is prominent, meatless substitutes float about, and sides like cheese curds, cauliflower bites, and balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts are destined to be crowd pleasers in their own right.

In the end, no matter how these changes settle with you on the (literal) gut level, O’Reilly’s newly reinvented Foxtrot may have emerged ahead of the curve behind the scenes; unlike Delicata, Foxtrot adopted a profit-sharing, collective model for its employees, which is not only a really good and ethical look, it also usually encourages long-term investment from all involved.

So, tl;dr: Profit-sharing with employees is cooler than (or at least as cool as) burgers.

The Foxtrot Burger Spot

1341 Pascal St, St. Paul