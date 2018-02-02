Dear Minneapolis, don't take advice from Barstool's Dave Portnoy on pizza or anything

That's Barstool Sports founder and president Dave Portnoy on ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown host Sam Ponder, who tweeted screenshots of his attacks against her in October. Ultimately, Ponder's callout caused the network to cancel Barstool Van Talk -- a series starring two of the Boston-born blog's other contributors -- less than 24 hours before episode two was supposed to air.

Previous Portnoy takes include such gems as “[E]ven though I never condone rape if you’re a size 6 and you’re wearing skinny jeans you kind of deserve to be raped right?” (from a now-deleted 2010 post) and "Guess What? I'm Bringing Back the Word Cunt" (from 2014). "El Presidente," as he's known to his "unruly, occasionally toxic, and agressively male" readers and fans (those are the NYT's words, not ours), has thrown around the c-word when discussing ESPN reporter Sarah Spain. He defended another since-deleted blog -- which, to be fair, he didn't write himself -- titled, "Could Serena Williams Rape You?" His critics are either "ugly dykes" or "lunatic feminists."

Barstool has tried to clean up its reputation of late. For example, four months ago, after wondering if Harvey Weinstein should be allowed to trade sex for roles, Portnoy actually apologized. Sort of. He's softening his image with Seth Meyers.

Anyway, now he's in the Twin Cities, because Super Bowl, Patriots, etc. He's also reviewing our pizza places on YouTube, because clicks, views, etc.

If you want to find his edgy takes on Pizza Luce and Cossetta, you can go to YouTube or just about any other local news site for them. (He doesn't think Luce is very good!)

Some of us have already had more than enough of Portnoy to last a lifetime.