Dan Kelly's is closing, Devil's Advocate will take over the downtown Minneapolis space

The bar will close after brunch that day, and then reopen on the weekend of April 15 in the Dan Kelly's Pub space, reports the Star Tribune.

And, if you really, really like Devil's Advocate as it is now, you may want to get over there before the switch, as they're planning some changes.



"We're calling it Devil's Advocate 2.0," says Erik Forsberg, owner.

You might find some familiar items or influences, but they're mostly taking the menu in a different direction. Meanwhile, the Dan Kelly's concept will be scrapped for good; Forsberg says this has been his plan since he purchased the Irish pub last year.

Forsberg also owns Erik the Red, a surprisingly good take on something they're calling "Nordic barbecue."



We will mourn the loss of Dan Kelly's, which was overhauled in 2015 by restaurateur Matty O'Reilly (of Republic and Red River Kitchen) and offered delectable takes on Irish pub fare.