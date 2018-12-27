A year. A habit you don't like. A relationship with that "friend" who didn't invite you to his party, or one with the significant other you find slinking into the closet with someone else.

As far as things that end go, restaurants that specialize in whiskey and brisket are pretty far down the list of good things to see die. Such is the case, we regret to say, with Dalton and Wade, the North Loop bar/restaurant that opened in a tricky little spot, down a hill off Washington Avenue, and toward some recently built apartment buildings.

Here's how our reviewer characterized it back in 2017, not long after it had first opened:

Although Dalton & Wade’s soundtrack emanates from a jukebox heavy on the country, rockabilly, and blues, it’s hard to imagine the characters hanging out here. Still, it's easy to see why residents of the North Loop will flock to the place.

Pick your reason: a bar that boasts over 200 American whiskeys, an elevated comfort menu, and prices so reasonable you’ll do a double take.

That "will flock to the place" phrase held up, at least during Sunday brunches, where the "tender and tasty" brisket also featured prominently.

We're not yet sure what went wrong for the five-man ownership group, which operates under the name D & W. It's possible nothing went wrong at all, though most people get into the restaurant game with hopes of lasting more than 18 months.

Let's guess rent and leasing prices are high in that neighborhood: who doesn't want to be by two stadiums, a bunch of strip clubs, and pricey condos and apartments? Cost was the cause of death for the "groundbreaking" Saffron, which closed two years ago after a decade of service just around a few corners from Dalton and Wade.

Dalton and Wade will keep right on turning out meat, sides, and booze for the rest of the week, and Sunday will be the joint's final bluegrass brunch. Go drink up and dance, if that's your kind of scene. They gave it a shot, and deserve one last good day.

Read the Facebook announcement below: