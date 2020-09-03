Urban density progress at the cost of outrageously affordable pie and community? Debatable!

Here's what's certain: Curran's is flinging its doors open one last time — for souvenirs, not food. The Curran family will be unloading coffee mugs, dishes, menus, photos, and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, according to the restaurant's Nextdoor page.

"We had so many requests to purchase Curran's memorabilia that we decided this would be an easy way to accomplish this," the post explains.

Interested in a flood of heartfelt, weepy Curran's remembrances to go with your mugs? Check out the comments on this farewell Facebook post from Monday.

"We personally want to thank all of you, that we have had the privilege to meet through the years. Many whom we have grown to consider dear friends. This community which we have called Home for so many years will be dearly missed," the Curran family writes. "We have no words to express our gratitude to our loyal staff. Thank you for staying and supporting us through all the crazy ups and downs this business had to offer."