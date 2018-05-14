Cowboy Jack's, Cabooze owner buys Brine's in Stillwater

The institution itself was doing just fine, according to 61-year-old owner Gerry Brine, but he was ready to retire and no one else in the family wanted to take over. He added that while he couldn't say who was buying the building, the historic space would remain a bar and restaurant, telling the Pioneer Press they were in negotiations with "a serious buyer."

But which serious buyer?

According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, it's After Midnight Group, the company behind Cowboy Jack's, The Cabooze, The Joint, and Sally’s Saloon. And the Brine's building won't be empty much longer: After Midnight co-owner Anne Loff tells the Biz Journal that after some cosmetic updates, the restaurant should reopen by June 1.

What else do we know? Not much! Loff does say the group's newest restaurant—which will occupy two floors of the three-floor building—won't be a Cowboy Jack's. We've reached out and will update you as we have more.

In the meantime... anyone else in the mood for some Clapton?