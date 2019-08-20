Cosmos' Northern Foragers Dinner brings the deep woods to downtown Minneapolis this Thursday

In Minnesota, the best-known foraging heralds are ramps and morels, signifying that winter has finally ended and spring has sprung. As enjoyable and sought after as those are, they're just the appetizers. According to Cosmos’ Chef Tim Fischer, "now is the time of year the grocery store is open."

On Thursday, August 22nd, Chef Fischer will showcase Minnesota’s stocked shelves at Cosmos in the Loews for a one-night dining adventure called the Northern Foragers Dinner. Lucky diners will be treated to a multi-course meal featuring several foraged fungi as well as a few that have become domesticated, a variety of greens, some local crustaceans, and numerous berries -- including a sarsaparilla berry -- and beverage pairings.

Chef Tim Fischer proudly displays a fraction of his summer bounty JD Hovland

In the modern era of takeout, fast food, and meal kits, one might wonder what drives people to forage. Why brave the bugs, heat, and humidity of the forests with all the aforementioned conveniences and when the produce section of your local grocery store has a pretty good variety of close enough, not to mention air conditioning? Chef Fischer pointed to fellow local culinarian, Sean Sherman, aka the Sioux Chef, and his advocacy of food of the place, of the time, and rekindling an interest in the forgotten works. Plus it's great exercise.

Chef Fischer has been an avid forager most of his life. He, his family, and several of his staff spend time foraging locally and on 600 acres in Northern Minnesota. When asked what he enjoys finding the most when foraging, Chef Fischer said he enjoys the first fiddlehead ferns in spring and finding the first yellow brick road of chanterelles in summer… But when we talked, nothing excited him like telling me about finding a copse with a hundred pounds of lobster mushrooms gathered together in an area the size of a professional kitchen.

Yuval Noah Harari, author of the wildly popular bestseller “Sapiens” mentions that studies have shown that the brain size of humans has shrunk a little bit since we switched from a foraging civilization to an agrarian one. Now, I’m not saying that means that foraged items are brain food, but it can't hurt.

If you're interested in experiencing Minnesota's summer foraging bounty through the lens of Chef Fischer the Northern Foragers Dinner, dinner details and beverage pairing options, as well as how to make reservations can be found via Open Table (just search August 22nd). If you go, while I'm not a foraged item, you might find me too.

Cosmos

601 1st Ave. N, Minneapolis

(612) 677-1100