Cookbook swap this Sunday at Linden Hills Farmers Market

So, dust off those old, forgotten about titles and head over to Linden Hills Farmers Market this Sunday, October 16 for their cookbook swap, 11 a.m. to noon.

Advance registration is required, and admission is $5. The event will also include recipe demos and cookbook sales and signings by local writers. Bring as many coobooks as you’d like to swap, and leave behind what you don’t want to take back home.

We attended the recent swap at Kitchen in the Market, and we emerged with some treasures. A vintage book with Martha Stewart looking like a Stepford Wife on the cover? How could you resist?

For more information, registration, and ticket purchasing info.

Linden Hils Farmer's Market

2813 43rd St. W., Minneapolis

612-867-0854

lindenhillsfarmersmarket.com