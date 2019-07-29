Their motto? “Nothing brings people together better than good food, cold beer and your best friend.” The uniquely egalitarian bar will be Minnesota’s first combined indoor-outdoor, off-leash dog park, tap house, and eatery. The future haven for two- and four-legged friends can be found on East Lyndale, right next to the Minneapolis Farmers’ Market.

Owners Sam Carter, Kevin Knutson and Dawn Uremovich think they'll have Unleashed open right when we could use a little help combating our worst stir-craziness: “We are planning a winter opening. The hope is [to be up and running] very early in the new year,” said Carter.

Unleashed’s tap selection will focus on local brews, while the eatery’s mission will be to keep things simple and fresh. Carter says their menu's focus will be on sausages and… dogs.

"The aim is not to reinvent the wheel in this regard, but go the extra mile to ensure what we have on the menu is done right,” he said.

Beyond apps and sides designed to compliment the “dogs,” an actual menu for dogs is also in the works, ensuring patrons’ furry friends won’t go hungry. Carter also teased the possibility of a special “dog ‘beer’ for your pup,” though nothing’s yet set in stone.

Of utmost import to Unleashed is safety, and a sense of belonging. “We want everyone who walks through our doors to feel a sense of community; where our most important clients, and their owners, can socialize and make new friends.”

Pardon if you find us begging at the door on opening day.

Unleashed: Hounds and Hops

200 East Lyndale Ave, Minneapolis