Come celebrate City Pages' 40th birthday at First Ave

...it's us! City Pages!

That's right, folks: We've been eatin', drinkin', goin' to shows, and coverin' the news since 1979, back when we were a little mag known as Sweet Potato. (Which, as astutely noted earlier this week by CP music editor Keith Harris, gets a wardrobe shoutout in the new Elisabeth Moss movie Her Smell.)

Have we matured at all during that time? Hahaha, no. But it's still a heckuva milestone, and to celebrate, we're throwing ourselves a little birthday bash at First Avenue.

On Friday, April 26, we're kicking it back to the dawn of disco with the 70's Magic Sunshine Band, the ABBA tribute band ABBASolutely Fab, and DJ Brian Engel of Hipshaker.

Put on on your best That '70s Show-inspired look and come on down to dance and drink our limited-edition beer collab with 56 Brewing: Press Check. We'll have prizes for the glitteriest, jumpsuit-iest, wide-leg-pant-iest disco kings and queens ($200 to Primp for first place!) and a photo booth.

Tickets are 15 bucks, a portion of which will go to benefit Hands On Twin Cities, and you can grab yours here. All the info -- about the bands, the beer, and the origins of the scrappy local rag you love to hate -- is available here.

See you soon!

8:00pm: Doors

8:15pm: Hipshaker DJs

9:00pm: ABBAsolutely Fab

10:15pm: The 70’s Magic Sunshine Band

21+