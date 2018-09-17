Colossal Cafe is closing its south Minneapolis spot

And while it still wasn't exactly colossal, with roughly twice the seating, it made snagging a seat and ordering up one of the cafe's clever weekend specials ever so slightly easier.

But shortly after moving, Colossal's moving on: Its tenure on 38th Street has already come to an end. According to a Monday morning Facebook post, the cafe is bowing out of South as co-owner John Tinucci plans to retire from the food and drink game. You have until the end of September to scarf one more scratch-made strata or frittata.

The good news is that flappers will continue flying off the griddle at Colossal's Como and Grand Avenue locations, which the cafe crew plans to keep unchanged. And while you won't be able to get those larger-than-life pancakes on 38th anymore, it sounds like the breakfast torch will be carried on: Standish Cafe is taking over the address, according to Colossal's post.