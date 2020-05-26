Climate change-minded Fig + Farro will permanently close

And for the couple years until COVID-19 closed its dining room, that ingenious, plant-based restaurant did indeed pleasantly upend history. But beyond excising a spook, F+F covertly achieved more than most guests and passersby realized, too.

It would have been enough that the vegan eatery – whose motto was “Reduce Your Carbon FOODprint” – dazzled diners with inventive, plant-based dishes from the ground floor of an Uptown sorta-mall. In 2019, they even earned a spot on Forbes Magazine's "Top 50 Vegetarian Restaurants in America" list.

Since day one, they’d been a restaurant with a purpose. Not only had F+F compensated their staff in a peerless fashion, and made eco-friendly choices at every turn, the restaurant also planted a tree for each guest who dined with them. Thanks to the help of their partner, Trees For The Future, Fig + Farro amassed more than 71,000 trees in the past two-plus years they'd been in business.

From the heart of Uptown, they'd cultivated both a dedicated clientele and a small forest.

“It’s with deep sadness that we are announcing we’ll be closing our restaurant permanently,” Fig + Farro’s founder Michelle Courtright announced on Facebook. Though they'd reopened for takeout service on May 6, incorporating a serve safe door system to protect customers and employees alike, the virus's burden had proven too great. “With uncertainty of when we can reopen our dining room safely, we have decided to turn our mission of food and climate into a foundation.”

Details on the restaurant’s second life are forthcoming. The restaurant will continue to accept orders through May 31. Find Courtright’s full parting message below.

Fig + Farro

3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-208-0609