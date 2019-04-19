City Pages has a beer! Come drink it!

Should you choose to do the latter, we'd say you should stop by 56 Brewing in northeast Minneapolis to try their newest seasonally appropriate sipper: Press Check Sour IPA. Brewed with Loral and Mosaic hops, it's a tart, juicy little number perfect for sunny afternoons.

And the good folks at 56 brewed it to celebrate City Pages' 40th birthday.

Hey, that's us!

You can be among the first to try it on Saturday. The fun starts at noon, with pop-up shops and live music. Plus, the first 50 people through the door get a free 10-ounce pour of this new CP brew.

Don Oishi Kitchen will keep ya fed and happy with Japanese noodles, rice bowls, and fried rolls; Fletcher's will be there with ice cream and waffles. You can buy a snazzy new set of City Pages socks, or check off your good deed for the month: Our charity partner, HandsOn Twin Cities, will be there facilitating an easy but effective volunteer project. We're assembling 300 sock bundles that will go to folks in need.

Got other, more plant-based 4/20 plans? We get it. Grab a ticket to City Pages' 40th Birthday Party at First Avenue, and you can also try Press Check there.

You can find more info and let folks know you're attending on Facebook, or find the full run-down of the day's beer and food and music events in the easily digestible list below.

City Pages' Press Check Sour IPA Launch Party

56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave. Suite 102, Minneapolis

12 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Launch Party Pop-ups (12 - 3 p.m.)

Stigma Hemp Company

Craft Notes

Triple Crown Mpls

City Pages Minneapolis

Launch Party Music (3pm-late)

Dreamboat

Of The Orchard

Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown

Launch Party Food (12 p.m.)

Don oishi kitchen

Fletcher's Ice Cream