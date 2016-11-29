Chefs step aside and let their moms cook at Black Dog pop-ups

The chefs of Black Dog Lowertown (newly renovated with a full kitchen and bar) are stepping aside and letting their mothers cook.

Why this hasn’t been done before? Ask most any chef worth her culinary degree and she’ll tell you the most important kitchen lessons were learned from ma or grandma. So, on the second Sunday in December and January, Black Dog chefs David Perez and Peter Yang will step aside and let their mothers commandeer the stoves.

On Sunday, December 6, Silvia Perez will cook a traditional Mexican family-style Christmas Dinner including pozole with all the garnishes, tostadas, chile de arbol salsa, and ponche (traditional Mexican Christmas punch, spiked with tequila if you like) plus, a few more surprises.

And here’s some more happy-making news: the whole shebang (not including beverages, tax, and gratuity) is only $12.

On January 8, chef Peter Yang’s mom will cook a Hmong-style menu.

Both events run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and while reservations are not required they are recommended.

More pop-ups will be scheduled at Black Dog throughout the year, the second Sunday of every month, with creative, inspiring, and affordable menus in mind.

308 Prince St., St. Paul

651-228-9274

blackdogstpaul.com

