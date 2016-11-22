Chef Landon Schoenefeld is leaving Nighthawks and Birdie

Landon Schoenefeld, the man who opened Haute Dish in the North Loop six years ago and helped the sea change of turning Minneapolis into a true dining destination, says he’ll be leaving his latest project, Birdie and Nighthawks, in south Minneapolis.

According to Eater, he's "already been long gone" from Haute Dish.

He told Minnesota Monthly: “Sometimes the weight of your dreams can crush you. I need to make a change and try somewhere else. I don't exactly know where yet." He posted on social media that his final day will be December 31.

Birdie and Nighthawks are two totally unique local concepts -- Birdie, a tiny 14 seat fine-dining playground for the chef, and Nighthawks, a true blue diner serving over-the-top classic American favorites. His cooking at both will be missed. We look forward to wherever he pops up next. (A request for comment was not immediately returned.)

We are not sure of the fate of the restaurants once Schoenefeld leaves. He says the rumors about the place not being profitable are “not necessarily true.”

Birdie and Nighthawks

3753 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

612-248-8111

nighthawksmpls.com