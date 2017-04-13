And that’s precisely why you want to go!

This “immersive weekend for fans of great food” will be held September 1 to 3 (a second weekend may be added) at YMCA Camp Miller in Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota.

In addition to your two nights' accommodation, a $650 all-inclusive ticket price gets you “the best camp grub you've ever tasted,” cocktails and beverages, plus small-group instruction sessions with a bunch of great Minnesota chefs, including Yia Vang of Union Kitchen, Erik Sather of Lowry Hill Meats, Forager Kathy Yerich, and others. Get the full list on the Chef Camp website.

Can’t justify a full weekend? Chef Camp has a bunch of other tie-in events, including a whole hog dinner at Fulton Brewery, a cast iron restoration and care class, a cooking class with chef Vincent Francoual where he shows you how to treat Red Table Meat’s amazing Jambon Royal, and more.

Go here for more information on the class and event schedule, or here to purchase chef camp tickets.

Chef Camp

September 1- September 3

YMCA Camp Miller

89382 East Frontage Road

Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota

chefcampmn.com