If you said I went to all those places sometime in January, we have some bad news.

North Country Business Products Inc., a point-of-sale system company based in Bemidji, disclosed it was hit by a data breach last week -- similar to the ones we’ve seen hit Target and the Home Depot in recent years. (The former affected something like 41 million customers, and the latter something like 50 million).

The breach may have exposed the credit and debit card info of customers who visited a lengthy list of restaurants and cafes in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Arizona sometime between January 3 and January 24, including the ones listed above.

Also affected: Chino Latino, Hoppes Bar and Grill of Waconia, and Burger Jones of Burnsville. You can see a full list here.

The compromised information, according to a statement released from North Country on Friday, “potentially” includes the cardholder’s name, credit card number, expiration date, and CVV.

“North Country takes this incident and the security of our customers’ information very seriously,” the statement said. “The company has updated processes to further strengthen its systems to protect its business partners’ customer debit or credit card information and will continue to work with third-party experts to help ensure the highest levels of security.”

If you think your data may have been breached, call North Country’s dedicated assistance line at 1-877-204-9537.