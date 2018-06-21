Kim Bartmann's bubbly bar Trapeze—first teased more than two years ago—has opened in Uptown. The Travail Kitchen and Amusements team just announced that their BBQ joint—in the works since June 2016—has a home at 816 Lowry Ave. NE.

Now, elsewhere in northeast Minneapolis, Centro and Popol Vuh (which we gave you five reasons to get excited about way back in February 2017) are joining the melee. The pair of Mexican restaurants from Lyn 65's Jami Olson and chef Jose Alarcon will debut this summer—the more casual, street-food-fare Centro first, followed by Popol Vuh, according to a release.

So. Let's talk tacos.

There are eight on the Centro menu right now—you've got your tinga (chipotle-tomato chicken, crema, queso), your pollo a la plancha (guajillo marinated chicken, pickled onions, radishes), your carnitas en adobo (pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, salsa verde). Most are a mere four bucks; the nopales (cured cactus, mushrooms, kale, caramelized onions, peanut salsa) is just $3 and the Pescado (beer-battered fish, cabbage slaw, guajillo aioli) is $5.

There are also a few botanas (snacks), including frijoles borrachos—literally, "drunk beans"—and chips and salsa and salad.

And: There's a raw bar.

Initially it was reported that Centro and Popol Vuh would be a new venture from Lyn 65, but that's not quite the case. These are the first restaurants for former Lyn 65 bar manager Jami Olson, and while Alcaron and a few other Lyn 65 team members will join her in Northeast, they're independently owned and operated.

No exact opening date has been set beyond "late June," and Popol Vuh will open about a month after. In the meantime, peek at the menu below.

Centro at Popol Vuh

1414 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis

popolvuhmpls.com