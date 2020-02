Gallery Grid 1/17 2/17 3/17 4/17 5/17 6/17 7/17 8/17 Alma Guzman 9/17 10/17 11/17 12/17 13/17 14/17 Alma Guzman 15/17 16/17 17/17 Alma Guzman

Frogtown's Charlie-nominated pastry shop isn't even a year old, but has drawn attention for its creations from day-one. Click here to read our feature on Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris to learn about chef Heu's journey. All photos by Alma Guzman.