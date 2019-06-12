Charges: St. Paul woman shot partner who hit her in fight over where to eat

But to hear her tell it, Gillespie's "where should we get food" fight on Sunday night was an extreme one. She says her boyfriend punched her "several times" while she was driving because they couldn't settle on a restaurant, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County.

She also told authorities he'd threatened to kill her over this.

Gillespie, 40, had to tell authorities those facts because she later pulled a gun on this boyfriend and shot him, leaving what the Star Tribune describes as "wounds to lungs, torso and one arm." Gillespie's in jail and facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, and her boyfriend, 41, is still in critical condition at Regions Hospital.

When cops arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found Gillespie with paperwork for a permit to carry the gun she'd used. She claimed self-defense, and there's no indication Gillespie resisted arrest. She'd placed the gun on the back of the car.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the man (still unidentified) walking down Larepenteur Avenue and toward a strip mall on Rice Street. (A search of the strip mall's address indicates he may have been walking toward a Domino's pizza joint.) Gillespie pulled the vehicle up near him and hit him three times, knocking him down. A witness says they heard "Don't put your hands on me!," according to the complaint.

Just which of them said this isn't spelled out. The witness then heard a gunshot and saw the man on the ground, and heard him say, "You shot me." Gillespie, who appeared in court Tuesday, doesn't seem to be disputing that fact.

The entirety of Gillespie's prior criminal record in this state, dating back to 2009, consists of parking, registration, and seat belt violations.