Charges: St. Paul coffee shop owner assaulted one teen girl; other victims suspected
When St. Paul cops first asked Eduardo Delariva-Larios if he'd sexually assaulted a teenager who works in his coffee shop, the Burnsville resident denied it.
Later, according to criminal charges filed in Ramsey County on Thursday, he changed his tune, grossly: Delariva-Larios said he was merely trying to help his teenage employee "learn more about her body and how it works," the Pioneer Press reports. That's why he followed her into a backroom of Coffetarik, one of two shops Delariva-Larios owns in St. Paul, and allegedly forced himself on the girl, 15.
Delariva-Larios has a previous conviction for soliciting prostitution, back in 2008. The coffee shop where his alleged assault occurred is in a Dayton's Bluff building that also houses an indigenous arts and culture center. According to its director Mary Anne Quiroz, other teens have also accused Delariva-Larios of "sexual misconduct" in the past.
She also informs the Pioneer Press Delariva-Larios owns another Coffetarik on White Bear Avenue in St. Paul. (A Facebook page for Coffetarik "isn't available right now" as of Friday morning.)
According to the complaint, Delariva-Larios asked his teenage charge if she had a boyfriend, following up with questions about sex, and then an assault. The complaint says Delariva-Larios then apologized to the girl, but encouraged her not to tell police because "a trial would be such a mess and long."
The girl turned her boss in anyway. Delariva-Larios faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (punishable by up to 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine) and one of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (25 years and/or $35,000). He made a court appearance Thursday and remains in custody, with bail set at $100,000.
Anyone with information about other potential victims of Delariva-Larios should contact the St. Paul Police Department's sex crimes unit at 651-266-5685.
Comments
Related
- Read the powerful victim statements from the University of Minnesota rape case
- College Republican has a long time to live down essay comparing vandalism to rape
- 'Dan is a great kid': Read the transcript of U of M frat members talking to a rape victim
- Barney Lakner, who once terrorized Ely campers, now charged with rape
- 'The Birth of a Nation' was an Oscar shoo-in. Before the rape scandal.
- GOP legislator jokes about Antifa getting raped in prison
- Ignored on Tinder, college guy tells woman 'I kinda hope you get raped'
- Charges: St. Paul's Dashawn McClenton stopped rape to pray for forgiveness
- Charges: Jerry Curry abused, chained, raped daughters, fathered two children
- Birchwood Cafe owner apologizes for mishandling rape accusation