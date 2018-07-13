Charges: St. Paul coffee shop owner assaulted one teen girl; other victims suspected

Later, according to criminal charges filed in Ramsey County on Thursday, he changed his tune, grossly: Delariva-Larios said he was merely trying to help his teenage employee "learn more about her body and how it works," the Pioneer Press reports. That's why he followed her into a backroom of Coffetarik, one of two shops Delariva-Larios owns in St. Paul, and allegedly forced himself on the girl, 15.

Delariva-Larios has a previous conviction for soliciting prostitution, back in 2008. The coffee shop where his alleged assault occurred is in a Dayton's Bluff building that also houses an indigenous arts and culture center. According to its director Mary Anne Quiroz, other teens have also accused Delariva-Larios of "sexual misconduct" in the past.

She also informs the Pioneer Press Delariva-Larios owns another Coffetarik on White Bear Avenue in St. Paul. (A Facebook page for Coffetarik "isn't available right now" as of Friday morning.)

According to the complaint, Delariva-Larios asked his teenage charge if she had a boyfriend, following up with questions about sex, and then an assault. The complaint says Delariva-Larios then apologized to the girl, but encouraged her not to tell police because "a trial would be such a mess and long."

The girl turned her boss in anyway. Delariva-Larios faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (punishable by up to 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine) and one of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (25 years and/or $35,000). He made a court appearance Thursday and remains in custody, with bail set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about other potential victims of Delariva-Larios should contact the St. Paul Police Department's sex crimes unit at 651-266-5685.