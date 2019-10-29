Charges: Fired Cowboy Jack's bouncer punched manager, stole $24,000 at gunpoint

Coles, 24, was paid out to the tune of $85, the Star Tribune reports, and told he was fired. The bouncer, who also worked the door at other downtown Minneapolis bars, came back the next morning, saying he needed to retrieve a forgotten cellphone.

Taken to the bar's office by a general manager, Coles allegedly handed the woman a backpack and produced a short-barreled shotgun from his pants. He told her to put money from the bar's safe into the backpack, and that he wasn't "fucking around."

The manager took some $24,000 cash from the safe and gave it to Coles, who then told her to get on her knees, according to charges. The woman begged for mercy, telling Coles she couldn't kneel due to a recent surgery, and instead sat on the floor.

As captured on video surveillance from the office, Coles tied her hands behind her back and punched her, knocking her out, then fled the scene. When she came to, the manager got her hands free and called 911.

Coles, who lives in St. Louis Park, has two previous convictions for aggravated first-degree robbery in Minnesota, according to court records, one in 2015 and another in 2018. The Strib reports that at the time of the alleged robbery, Coles was out on probation after pleading guilty to the second felony offense.

He's currently in a New Orleans jail, where he's being held after an arrest for a fake ID, drug posession, and resisting arrest.