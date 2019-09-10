Centro and Popol Vuh are nominees for Bon Appétit's Best New Restaurants list
Bon Appétit, food mag and employer of perfect people Claire Saffitz and Brad Leone, just released its 50 nominees for America's best new restaurants of the year.
Among the "world-class baklava" (Aleppo Sweets in Providence), hand-rolled sushi cones (By Tae, Seattle), and perfect bagel sandwiches (Benchwarmers Bagels in Raleigh, NC), there's a local favorite. Well, two, technically: Centro and Popol Vuh, the double-sided Mexican palace that opened in northeast Minneapolis last year.
"A Mexican restaurant for when you’re feeling fancy (Popol Vuh) and when you’re not (Centro)," the magazine's super succinct write-up notes.
Hey, that's exactly what we like about these northeast Minneapolis newbies!
Individually, Popol Vuh was also a Best New Restaurant semi-finalist in this year's James Beard awards. We here at CP called it the Twin Cities' Best Fine Dining of 2019, while the more laid-back Centro was our 2019 Best Tacos pick.
"Well this is pretty darn cool," the Centro/Popol Vuh crew said as they shared the news on Facebook Tuesday morning.
We'll find out if the restaurant(s) are among the best of the best when Bon App shares its 2019 Hot 10 List on September 17. Until then, you can read our full and fully glowing review of Popol Vuh here.
Also, here's a tweet about Bon Appétit I've been thinking about a lot the past few days.
bon appétit: Look at this balanced meal! You can make this at home sweetie!! here's some tips and tricks to help you along☺♥️— czar & friends (@FlagrantRevue) May 24, 2019
tasty: here u SICK fuck u like KitKats? we molded it to a cup 4 a KitKat shake topped w/melted butter &Oreos, share this w/ur disgusting rat friends����