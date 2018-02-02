Celebrity-loved 'couture' sweets shop Sugar Factory will open at the Mall of America

Apparently, that both puts us both in the minority. And I have bad news: It makes us officially too old to know what the kids are Into These Days. Because here's what I got when I gave it a quick Google:

"Iconic superstars including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Britney Spears, Drake, Nicole Scherzinger, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, and Rupert Grint are just a few of the celebrities who have either endorsed or have been spotted with [our] sparkly lollipops."

Now, that's interesting for a few reasons. First of all, those are some truly A-list celebs. Second: Imagine name-dropping Ronald Weasley over the fact that you catered Pitbull's New Year's party.

An inspired choice!

Sugar Factory, which is famous for its blinged-out "couture pops" (their words), has more than 20 restaurants and retail stores from Hollywood to Bahrain. They're coming to the Mall of America next, according to a Wednesday release, opening the company's first Minnesota location on Level 3 South.

The factory serves more than just sweets. Its MOA outpost will have a full-service restaurant, bar, and ice cream shop in addition to the retail side. "Inside the brasserie-style 120-seat dining room with vibrant decor and a welcoming bar, guests can treat themselves to a wide variety of decadent desserts such as the signature 24-scoop King Kong Sundae and the Insane Milkshake, together with tasty savory dishes like specialty Monster Burgers and sliders, entree salads, pasta dishes, and innovative pizzas," the release promises.

It looks like they're shooting to open "later this summer." In the meantime, let's ogle some photos of celebs!

I recently read a quite good GQ profile of this @foodgod guy, he's apparently a Kardashian adjacent who has a food-focused Instagram now. Anyway, he likes it!

@foodgod #kingkongsundae #sugarfactory A post shared by Sugar Factory Official (@thesugarfactory) on Dec 26, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

Here's a kind of funny, very obviously Photoshopped one of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber: