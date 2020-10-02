Celebrate Northeast's new Veganista 'revive bar' with a plant-based soul food pop-up

The entirely plant-based “revive bar” is owned by powerhouse entrepreneur Aaliyah Garrett, proprietor of Miss Garrett’s Vegan Soul catering. Her new, permanent spot will be located right next door to Sammy’s Avenue Eatery #2 on Central Avenue, where it packs way more features than your usual coffee shop.

Veganista will hold space for yoga, meditation, and vegan breakfast sandwiches from the cafe in the mornings, Garrett told City Pages. Then, as the sun climbs higher in the sky, more traditional cafe operations take over. The fare will focus on lighter vegan-friendly items than the plant-based soul food of her catering menu; expect flavorful and healthy options like smoothies, salads, and fair trade coffee to see you through your day. Veganista also has a retail aspect built in, featuring merchandise like coffee mugs, T-shirts, sweaters, and more.

Garrett told us that a soft opening had been planned to run from September 28 through October 4, commemorating the family legacy that inspired Veganista. “My great-grandmother’s birthday is the 28th, and my grandma’s birthday is the 4th of October," says Garrett. "They’re the reason I am doing this.”

As that timeline shifted and condensed, the celebration of family and achievement rolled into a pair of birthday, pop-up, and grand opening celebrations, beginning today at 6:30 p.m. at Sammy's #2, and again this Sunday, October 4.

On both occasions, visitors can join Garrett in honoring everything that led her to this moment, and all that is yet to come, as she slings dishes from the catering business that paved the way for Veganista, like her special vegan chicken sandwich.

And if making it to either event for the big party isn’t in the cards, Garrett says she’ll be doing similar pop-ups two times a week out of Sammy’s, even as Veganista is in full swing, so that fans of her food can regularly find a taste of all she has to offer.



Veganista

3305 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Grand opening celebration Sunday, Oct. 4; 2 p.m.