Celebrate New Year's Eve (and survive New Year's Day) with these local restaurants

By the time midnight rolls around, you'll feel downright boyant with possibilities -- or so the idea goes. No matter how you'd like to mark this passage of time, we're #blessed with myraid hosts just waiting to provide a (hopefully) memorable evening. From forties of High Life and Omakase prix fixe specials to bottomless mimosa brunches and Bloody Mary bars on New Year's Day, there's really no way to say goodbye to 2019 and ring in 2020.

Choose wisely. Act responsibly. And just remember: If you don't nail it this year, there's always next...

Celebrate Good Times! C’mon! -- both a command and the name of this drink. Amber Boutwell Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social Rancho Minneapolis is hosting an outer-space themed New Year’s Eve party with no cover, scratch-made food to order, and a photo booth. Their featured punch for the occasion, Celebrate Good Times! C’mon!, combines sparkling rose, coconut rum, strawberry syrup, and fresh lemon juice. New Year’s Day they’ll be there to gently cradle your hangover beginning at 10 a.m., with brunch and a bloody mary bar.

The Lexington invites guests to enjoy their full dinner menu all evening, a happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Martini Room, or to visit the Williamsburg Room from 8 p.m. to midnight for $6 glasses of sparkling and live music. They're offering to nurse you back to life on on New Year’s Day, too, with a brunch from 11am-3pm which includes bottomless mimosas, a build-your-own bloody mary bar and happy hour drinks all day long.

Parlour in St. Paul has a pre-fixe menu of their docket, featuring two Parlour burgers, fries, two slices of pie, and a 40-ounce of Miller High Life (“The Champagne of Beers”) at the price of $50 for two people between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 a.m.

Pinku Japanese Street Food will offer an Izakaya style five-course dinner menu for $45 on New Year’s Eve. It includes popular traditional Japanese pub dishes such as tuna/salmon/shrimp temari sushi, grilled chicken yakitori, beef tataki with filet mignon, crispy rice and pickled vegetables, pork tonkatsu, a dorayaki red bean pancake with matcha and vanilla ice cream, and a selection of Japanese craft cocktails. Email for reserved seating.

Pair these with a prix fixe menu of Italian gems, courtesy of Trattoria Mucci in Uptown Minneapolis and Mucci's Italian in St. Paul. Trattoria Mucci / Instagram

Both Muccis will trade their regular menus for a four-course variations with with optional beverage pairings, offering seatings from The original Mucci’s Italian in St. Paul will seat from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., while Trattoria Mucci in Uptown is accepting reservations from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check the restaurants’ Instagrams (linked above) for each’s specialty menus and pricing.

Monello has a multi-course tasting menu in store, with a five-course rendition available before 7 p.m., which expands to an eight-course option for the rest of the evening (with optional wine pairings throughout). Diners can expect to be treated to salmon mortadella, seared snapper, Cottechino Rotolo, duck, ribeye, a cheese course, a delightful intermezzo, and your choice of dessert.

City Works is hosting a ‘Brew Year’s Eve’ on December 31, offering patrons elevated chef’s specials with beer and wine pairings in addition to a champagne toast at midnight, plus a shot at winning a $100 gift card. The next morning, the venue will host a “New Year’s Day Rock N’ Roll recovery brunch” beginning at 10 a.m., featuring dishes such as the Jon Bun Jovi, Chak Shuka Khan, and the Johnny Hash. Reservations are encouraged for both.

The Oceanaire has $1 oysters all day January 1, 2020. Just sayin'. Photo courtesy of Landry's, Inc.

The Oceanaire will be open New Year’s Eve from 11:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. with a champagne toast and New Year’s Day beginning at 4 p.m., whence they’ll offer dollar-oysters all day long at the bar. Check their website for details.

Smack Shack is accepting reservations for a very special three-course Surf and Turf Dinner featuring filet and Alaskan king crab, with the option to add on bottomless bubbles. After you've slept off the festivities, return to the scene for an all-day New Year's Day brunch (served till 4 p.m.) featuring BOGO mimosas.

Kado no Mise has designed a special 2020 New Year's Eve Omakase in place of their standard à la carte menu for the night. The seven-course prix fixe menu was designed by executive chef Shigeyuki Furukawa to highlight an array of traditional Japanese dishes and Edomae sushi, featuring luxurious delicacies, including uni, fugu, and wagyu. The experience is available at both tables and the sushi counter.

Borough is offering a six-course tasting menu with optional wine pairings. Graze your way through smoked trout, lobster, duck confit, a ribeye and herbed brioche before finishing with a chocolate angel food cake accompanied by bahibe ice cream, kumquat, cocoa glass, and a champagne gel.

Chances are great you'll be enjoying a few of these alongside Giulia's chef’s tasting menu. Giulia

On New Year’s Eve, in addition to Giulia’s regular dinner menu, the North Loop’s Italian gem in the Emery will offer a chef’s tasting menu, featuring a champagne toast, shrimp salad, duck and foie gras, Alaskan king crab (with caviar sauce, lemon yolk, and red sorrel), a filet of beef, and finally something called “Chocolate and Gold.” Wine and digestif pairings are available as well.

Kincaid’s Fish, Chop, & Steakhouse is offering a decadent New Year’s menu with smaller options like oysters on the half shell served with a bloody mary cocktail sauce and mignonette, or a warm brie with a macadamia nut crust accompanied by orange-blossom honey, sliced apples, a balsamic reduction, and fruit compote. Mains include an eight-ounce American Wagyu sirloin aged for 40 days and a bone-in beef short rib “Surf n’ Turf” special accompanied by garlic roasted jumbo prawns. Open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Tullibee at the Hewing has a prix fixe menu in store for patrons. Highlights include house-made sourdough,baked Kumamoto oysters, Dover sole, a truffle-leek-apple risotto, Chef’s choice of sides, and a bone-in short rib. A chocolate Yule log with toasted meringue and sunchoke finishes the evening… Except for all the Champagne, of course.

Red Cow and Red Rabbit are offering special brunches on New Year’s Day. Enjoy bottomless mimosas and endless Bloody Marys for $15, plus tasty hangover brunch specials at each establishment. You can also get your favorites from the lunch menu, if your favorite burger or pasta is just the ticket to help you get through the day. Doors will open at 10 a.m. at all locations.