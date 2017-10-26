Celebrate Burrigato's grand opening with totally-free burritos and bowls

The Dinkytown Mexi-Asian fusion restaurant from UMN alums Korra Ektanitphong and Daniel Ringgenberg opened in April (on 4/20, actually -- a fitting debut for a place that burrito-izes authentic Asian fare). At the time, the pair told Minnesota Daily they'd have a grand opening later in the year, once U students were back on campus.

That day, good burrito lovers, is today.

That means 40 percent off everything, all day long, plus BOGO burrito and bowl deals if you swing through with a friend.

More importantly -- especially if you don't have dinner plans yet -- there's a "super happy hour" from 6–7 p.m. when you can snag yourself a totally free burrito or bowl. (Limit one per person, obviously.)

With seven dishes, Burrigato's menu is on the small side, but there are beef, pork, chicken, and veggie options on there. They opened with just five dishes in April, and Ringgenberg told Minnesota Daily that was intentional because "Asian restaurants often have too many choices."

Here's a little more on the Burrigato story, per its website:

"Korra and Daniel met at the University of Minnesota. While attending college, if they had to eat out, they often fought over where to go. Daniel is a burrito fan, but Korra would always insist on Asian food. In the end, Daniel would usually win out because they didn't have time to sit down at an Asian restaurant for a full-service meal. 'Why don't they make Asian burritos?' they asked, and that's exactly what they set out to do."

Today's deals are good through 9 p.m.

Burrigato

56314 15th Ave. SE; (612) 259-7885

burrigato.com