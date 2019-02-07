If you’re an idiot like me, who just joined the Strib’s 28 Day Sugar Free Challenge Facebook support group, then you’re probably also already plummeting. Why not a cake pop to seal your sugary grave?

Last Friday, the decades-old family-owned Vietnamese eatery announced they’d expanded their baked goods from almond cookies and peanut brittle to a full display case of handmade macarons, cupcakes, sugar cookies, and cake pops. (It’s not even close to State Fair time yet, and here we are talking food on a stick.)

Zachary Zalman Green

“Once we remodeled, I wanted to add something a little more youthful and fun to the neighborhood and restaurant,” says Lauren Le, who co-owns and manages the eatery with her husband, Dat Le.

For the past two years, Que (pronounced KWAY) Viet has been working on renovations, including moving the kitchen and opening up themed rooms with Vietnamese-inspired concepts reminiscent of Vietnam’s street-culture.

According to Lauren’s sister and baker, Phuong, they’re going for “small and dainty” with the pastries. But let’s be clear: Even the tiny macarons are morsels of blasphemously decadent flavor, with hits of green tea, passion fruit, Fruity Pebbles, PB&J, and the infamous pandan, which boasts an aromatic note akin to vanilla extract in American baking.

Each month, they’re looking to make the same kinds of desserts, but with corresponding flavors and designs to match seasonal holidays: Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Mother’s Day. Mini apple pies and banana bread are on the horizon as well; pair that with a Vietnamese coffee, and your sugarless diet will be deader than a doornail. (You're welcome?)

With continuing success—WCCO recently bestowed the honor of best egg rolls in Minnesota on Que Viet—it’s been a battle to keep the dessert case stocked.

“Nobody sleeps anymore. We’re either awake, rolling egg rolls, or baking—that’s it,” Lauren says.

What are you doing? If you’re smart, you’re hopping off the sugar-free wagon and into the nearest vehicle headed for 2211 Johnson St. NE, where you’ll get back on the sugar grind like you just found out you have dental insurance.

And that Keto sucks.

Not convinced? Take a look at more of the pastry paradise that awaits below.

