Can Can Wonderland's throwing an all-Prince party

That's the promise that begins the MPLS Funk Facebook event listing from Can Can Wonderland—who we're willing to give a pass for not saying purified waters, because the upcoming Prince party they're pitching sounds sick.

On November 2, they're throwing down in honor of one Prince Rogers Nelson with two kinds of karaoke—funk hits provided by Infernal Singalong Machine and live Purple Rain karaoke—plus a DJ Dean Vaccaro dance party and aerial burlesque. There will be special drinks from their wacky mixologists and beer deals by Indeed.

(Look, this ain't Paisley Park, and if we're going to get up and belt out our finest "Let's Go Crazy" rendition we'll need at least three bright-purple booze drinks first.)

If you didn't get the dressing-up out of your system on Halloween, there's also this: You can win $300 in cash money in their costume contest. (Might we suggest, if you dare: assless chaps?)

You already know which Prince we're going as.