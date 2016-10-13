Cafe Alma opens next month as the grab-and-go annex of Restaurant Alma

For as long as we can remember, we’ve been waiting on Cafe Alma, the annex to Restaurant Alma, one of the longest standing and best restaurants in the Twin Cities.

As the more casual grab-and-go space, Cafe Alma will serve excellent coffee, pastry, soup, and sandwiches, as well as full lunch and dinner in an approachable a la carte format. They'll use the same high-quality techniques and product used in the restaurant. Also, eggs all day!

In an unusual move, owner Alex Roberts has planned to implement stylish sleeping rooms above the cafe. It's an obvious boon for visiting parents of Universtity of Minnesota students, as the campus is just down the road, but equally tempting for us natives. Hotel Alma will even have an innkeeper, so the hotel will boast all the amenities of any modern day home away from home.

And this just in -- there will be a full bar in the hotel and the cafe with craft cocktails by the Bittercube team. So by way of a recap, Cafe Alma will give us all the things we want, all the time.

No word yet on exactly when Hotel Alma will begin taking reservations.

Opens November 11

528 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis

612-379-4909