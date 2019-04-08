Buffets, burgers, baskets of High Life: Where to get Easter brunch in the Twin Cities

Whatever the weather on Easter—that's April 21 this year—the restaurants below are serving up dishes that evoke spring and sunshine and flowers and new beginnings and breezes that don’t instantly chap your face and make you run to Google Flights to see what round-trip airfare to Palm Springs costs. No, these are menus that keep you here and pulling up a seat. Make your reservations now!

Copper Hen

It’s Easter buffet time at Copper Hen. Adults: it’s $26.95 for an all-you-can-eat extravaganza. Drinks are separate, and you’ll definitely want to consider a beverage to accompany your meal (the Peach ‘N Tonic mocktail sounds especially appealing and spring-y). Who can resist ham and duck hash? Or bread pudding French toast? Round things up with some breakfast potatoes, local sausage, and salad. And, naturally, some pastries. Kids under 3 eat free, and tots 10 and under can get in on the buffet action for just $12.95. We’re guessing they’ll be all about those buttermilk pancakes. 2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, 612-872-2221; copperhenkitchen.com

Red Cow

With four locations throughout the Twin Cities, Red Cow almost literally has you covered for Easter brunch. They’re even saying you don’t need reservations... but with $8 brunch burgers and $8 Easter baskets filled with Miller High Life ponies, you might want to lock things down ASAP. Red Cow's also offering up $10 carafes of mimosas, for those who prefer champagne to the champagne of beers. various locations; redcowmn.com

Feller

Feller is built in an old Stillwater brewery that’s built into some bluffs. No, it’s not germane to Easter brunch—it’s just cool. They are serving up a classic brunch, though, with dishes like eggs benedict on a house-made English muffin and their Forager’s Omelette, which is bursting with marinated mushrooms, chevre, porcini crema, and herbs. Brunch is $30 per adult and $10 for each kid under 10. If you have a large group, check with Feller about reserving their Private Cave Room, which accommodates up to 40 people. 402 Main St. S., Stillwater, 651-571-3501; fellerrestaurant.com

Smack Shack

Smack Shack makes a lot of sense for Easter brunch, what with Jesus calling on fishermen to be fishers of men and all. Though we doubt those guys were tucking into lobster rolls and crab benedict, which are just two of the dishes on Smack Shack’s French Quarter brunch menu for Easter. If you’re not feeling the seafood thing, go for the smothered burrito, the truly delightful-sounding stuffed French toast, or the chicken and waffles. Don’t forget a trip to the make-your-own Bloody Mary bar. 603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-259-7288; smack-shack.com

Stewart’s

This cozy Saint Paul gem has crafted a spectacular and special menu for your Easter brunching. You’re gonna find it tough to choose between maple-glazed ham with root vegetable gratin and goat cheese, quiche Lorraine, a lobster tartine, and the slow roasted leg of lamb. Let us repeat: slow roasted leg of lamb, with saffron couscous, basil yogurt, and zucchini. If your brunch gameplan more often leans to the sweet side, Stewart’s has you covered there, too. Savor some monkey bread with Nutella and hazelnuts and/or order the French toast that comes with strawberries, an almond crumble, and whipped cream. For little ones, there’s a special kids' menu. Snag your seat now, as they’re only serving this menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday. 128 Cleveland Ave. N., St. Paul, 651-645-4128; stewartsminnesota.com

Cosmos

When the brunch has stations, you know you’re in for a treat (and the opportunity to pretend you’re a hungry train, chug-chugging from Omelet Station to Carving Station and so on). If a cornucopia of foods appeals to you, make your reservations for Easter brunch at Cosmos stat. Once there, take your pick from waffles with whipped cream, a carving station (with vegan options from The Herbivorous Butcher), all kinds of breads and pastries, French toast bread pudding made with Mademoiselle Miel honey, assorted mini quiches (sounds adorable), bison tater tot hot dish (wowza), and just... so much more. There are even Peeps and chocolate bunnies to round things out. The menu is off the hook, people. There are only three seating times, and prices range from $65 for adults to $19 for kids 6 to 12. (Kiddos under 5 eat free!) 601 N. First Ave., Minneapolis, 612-677-1100