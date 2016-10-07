Buffalo Wild Wings gave Packers tight end Jared Cook a 'chicken wing' with a beak

It's right there in the title. Wings. That's what the middle-brow restaurant is supposed to do best.

The Golden Valley-based chain's got a whole themed night around this menu item. On Wing Tuesdays, chicken-loving patrons get their grub for half-off all day, while supplies last.

As B-Dubs proudly proclaims on its website:

And because they are discounted, it’s the perfect time to try a sauce or seasoning you’ve always been curious about. Caribbean Jerk, Teriyaki, Salt & Vinegar—here’s a perfect time to try something new.

"Something new" indeed. This past Tuesday, Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook stopped in at one of their establishments, and was given something that probably seemed alright when it was part of a pile of wings.

Let's take a closer look.

This happened Tuesday when I went to eat @BWWings How Sway? How? �� pic.twitter.com/8T8aSaKrZ7 — Jared Cook (@JaredCook89) October 7, 2016

OH GOD WHAT? WHY?

In response to fellow NFLer Chris Long's comment -- "no way dude" -- Cook elaborated, saying this little morsel had a "tongue, eyes, beak," and "extra seasoning."

Cook was asked about his horrifying food tweet at Packers practice today. Packers beat writer Ryan Wood has the scoop.

Cook said BW apologized, gave refund. Their explanation: "That just means your food was fresh."



Cook: "Yeah, that doesn't make any sense." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 7, 2016

Well, not if you think about it, no.

Buffalo Wild Wings is not taking this beak talk lying down. The corporation sent this statement to the Star Tribune:

“Buffalo Wild Wings takes food preparation, service and quality extremely seriously and we are looking into this situation. We’ve reached out to Jared Cook and our suppliers for more information.”

Really, how much more information do we need from Jared Cook? Guy ordered wings and got a head. End of (disgusting) story.

Anyway, any smart brand marketer would tell Buffalo Wild Wings not to back down or apologize. Young eaters love an adventure. Just tell them it's common in "ethnic" food and they'll eat anything.

They ought to take this scandal and embrace it: Wing Tuesday, Head Wednesday, Foot Thursday, Chef's Finger Friday, Strands of Waitress' Hair Saturday.

We're hungry already.