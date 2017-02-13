Break bread for refugees: “Welcome Table” dinner benefits the American Refugee Committee

Eat for Equity and American Refugee Committee Minneapolis host cross-cultural family style meals, and the next one is on Saturday, March 4. The four-course feast is designed by four cooks and prepared by a team of volunteers. Courses will celebrate and reflect each cook’s personal heritage and immigration story. Each guest will be invited to share their own experiences, to find connection in a shared meal.

Past meals have included cooks from Slovenia, Japan, Ethiopia, and India, and the upcoming dinner is expected to include contributions from Somali, Laotian, Egyptian, and Iraqi cooks.

Menus and featured cooks will be announced closer to the event date.

Seating is limited and you can RSVP here. There is a suggested donation of $25.

Saturday, March 4

7 to 9 p.m.

Paikka

550 Vandalia St., St. Paul