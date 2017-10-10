Brace for the inevitable shitshow: Minneapolis bars can stay open until 4 a.m. for the Super Bowl

Last week, Minneapolis City Council approved a resolution that will let bars near U.S. Bank Stadium stay open until 4 a.m. for the weekend of the Super Bowl, February 2–4.

The good news is, the chaos will probably be confined to downtown. As GoMN notes, only bars within the "designated area" can apply for the honor of serving the beer-pounding, pigskin-loving, out-of-town masses until the wee hours of the morning -- meaning no, you won't be able to meet up for super late drinks at the CC Club. Bars will also need to pony up a $250 fee for the special permit. (Gee, wonder if that will pay for itself.)

Other Minnesota cities, including Bloomington and Maple Grove, have passed similar resolutions, and this isn't the first time bars have been able to take advantage of a later last call. More than 30 stayed open until 4 a.m. for the MLB All Star Game at Target Field in 2014, and back in 2008, 20 Twin Cities bars did the same for the Republican National Convention.