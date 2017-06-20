The fair trotted out its 2017 new food lineup Tuesday, and it's another unholy parade of the gooey, crispy, melty, gotta-have-it-now variety. Among the zanier offerings: Bacon Fluffernutter sandwich, Deep-Fried Avocados (bust out your wallets, millennials), Cheesy Nacho Corn-on-the-Cob (featuring Doritos-branded cheese dust), and Bowl O' Dough -- safe-to-eat raw cookie dough piled high in a bowl, just like the name suggests.

Four new venders were also unveiled: The Hideaway Speakeasy (ciabatta/panini sandwich joint), Miller’s Flavored Cheese Curds (ranch, garlic, jalapeño), Que Viet (bubble teas, egg rolls, wontons), and Waffle Cones (take a wild guess).

But back to the main event! Below you'll find a roundup of the 31 new food items, complete with a description courtesy of the fair folks.

The fair runs from August 24 through September 4. Read our ULTIMATE GUIDE to 2016's new fair food -- featuring the patented Scarf, Shrug, Skip system -- here.

Bacon Fluffernutter: Grilled cinnamon bun sandwich with a bacon, peanut butter and marshmallow cream filling.

At The Sandwich Stop, located on the west side of Clough St. between Carnes & Judson avenues

Bacon Up Pup: A Belgian waffle served on-a-stick with bacon in the batter, dipped in chocolate, drizzled with maple syrup, and topped with whipped cream and bacon.

At Granny’s Kitchen Fudge Puppies, located on the east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch & Carnes avenues, outside the Food Building

Bowl O’ Dough: Scoops of straight-up, raw cookie dough that is safe to eat and available in four flavors:

• Brownie Batter Swirl: A chocolate chip cookie dough and brownie batter mash-up.

• Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (gluten-free): A mix of classic cookie dough and chocolate chips.

• European Cookie Butter: Made with Biscoff® European spiced cookies.

• Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with Blueberries: Lemons, fresh curd ricotta cheesecake and blueberries blended into a sugar cookie dough. All served with a side of sea salt-flavored ice milk.

At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Ave. & Chambers St.

Breakfast Buddy Bowl: Waffle bowl filled with hash browns, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon, topped with a biscuit, country sausage gravy and green onions.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schilling Amphitheater

Brown Ale and Onion-Gouda Tipsy Pie: Onions caramelized in Lift Bridge Brewery’s Chestnut Hill Brown Ale with smoked Gouda cheese, baked in a pie crust, topped with an onion sugar and drizzled with a sweet beer glaze.

At Sara’s Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, south wall

Cheesy Nacho Corn on the Cob: Roasted corn on the cob lightly coated with crushed Dorito® corn chips and nacho cheese.

At Texas Steak Out, located on the west side of Underwood St. between Lee & Randall avenues

Cherry Bombs: Red licorice dipped in batter, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar.

At Vegie Fries, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets

Chocolate Popover with Peanut Butter Spread: Hot out-of-the-oven chocolate popover with a side of peanut butter spread.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schilling Amphitheater

Cranberry Wild Rice Meatballs: Swedish-style meatballs with cranberries and wild rice blend covered with Lingonberry sauce.

At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets

Deep-Fried Avocado: Avocado slices dipped in a lightly seasoned batter, deep-fried and served with chipotle ranch dipping

sauce.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located at the southwest corner of Dan Patch Ave. & Cosgrove St.

Deviation Stout Steak Taco Naan: Steak marinated in Modist Deviation 004 - Mexican Dark Chocolate Stout beer, grilled and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro lime and jalapeño ranch sauces, and wrapped in warm naan flatbread.

At San Felipe Tacos, located in the Food Building, east wall

Double Dose of Pork Belly: 100% ground pork belly burger topped with crisp smoked pork belly, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw and pickled onions, served on a toasted bun.

At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Ave. between Liggett & Chambers streets

Duck Bacon Wontons: Duck bacon, grilled sweet corn and cream cheese combined inside deep-fried crescent-shaped wontons and served with dipping sauce.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located at the southeast corner of Lee Ave. & Cooper St. at The North Woods

Fall Guy Breakfast Panini: Capicola and scrambled egg topped with white cheddar on ciabatta.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Honey Puffs (Loukamades): Deep-fried dough balls crispy outside and sweet inside, tossed in a sweet syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Italian Bomba Sandwich: Beer-braised pork shoulder with prosciutto cotto ham, fontina cheese, giardiniera (Italian relish) and aioli on a grilled ciabatta roll.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee: Locally sourced heavy cream and maple syrup in a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen.

At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Memphis Totchos: Sliced bananas and sautéed bacon over tater tots, topped with peanut sauce.

At Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum, south concourse

Mini Sconuts: Buttermilk scone holes filled with chocolate, marshmallow and Nutella®, deep-fried and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar. (Gluten-free)

At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Mobster’s Caviar: Cream cheese dip with crab meat, green onions, fresh red pepper and water chestnuts, served with whole wheat flatbread crackers.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Pie'n the Sky Malt & Sundae: A sweet and tart mix of crunchy, spiced “airplane” cookies and lemon curd, topped with dark chocolate drizzle and served with vanilla ice cream as a sundae or malt.

At Dairy Goodness Bar, located in the Dairy Building, south wall

Pizzarito: Flour tortilla filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, risotto, mozzarella and marinara, coated with garlic butter, parmesan and Italian spices, baked and served with a side of marinara.

At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper St. between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

Slow-Roasted Pork Mole Tamale: Fresh corn tamale with slow-roasted pork, mole coloradito sauce and black bean and pineapple relish.

At Tejas Express, located in the Garden, north wall 3

Sonoran Sausage: ONE.BAD.DOG: Tex-Mex sausage stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, baked and served on a cornmeal-dusted bun with fresh corn salsa and a drizzle of avocado ranch sauce.

At Sausage Sister & Me, located in the Food Building, east wall

Spicy Thai Noodles: Rice noodles and red curry with coconut milk served with kaffir lime, basil leaves, bell peppers, galangal, onions and tomatoes. (Gluten-free)

At Oodles of Noodles, located in the Food Building, east wall

Sweet Corn Blueberry Éclair: Kernza® flour éclair filled with sweet corn pastry cream and topped with blueberry glaze.

At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Sweety’s Churros: Sweet potato, cinnamon and nutmeg kneaded into a traditional churro dough, deep-fried and served with a side of chocolate or maple-brown sugar sauce or whipped cream.

At Potato Man and Sweety, located on the west side of Liggett St. between Carnes & Judson avenues

Swing-Dance Sandwich: Honey smoked salmon, cucumbers, capers and cream cheese with fresh dill on pumpernickel, served with sliced lemon garnish. (Editor's note: This one caused some drama after its initial name was deemed anti-Semitic.)

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Swine & Spuds: Bacon-wrapped pork belly and mashed potato croquettes served on a skewer and topped with a choice of homestyle gravy, Korean Bulgogi barbeque sauce or sweet chili sauce.

At Swine & Spuds, located in the Warner Coliseum, northeast corner

Triple Truffle Trotters: Sliced peppers and bacon with black diamond truffle oil mayo on top of waffle fries.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Wild Bill’s Breakfast Bake: Scrambled eggs, roasted chicken and chorizo sausage baked and topped with salsa and a mix of lettuce, pickled red onions and cilantro.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center