Booted by huge rent hike, just/us lands a new home in St. Paul

A 500 percent rent increase... isn't really one of them.

Just ask Lowertown's just/us, the low-key prix fixe that landed on Wabasha Street in early 2018. The news came down earlier this year: A development company bought their building, and rents were about to go way, way up. "Gentrification rears its ugly head in downtown St. Paul," they lamented, and they closed on April 20.

Now for some good news! After hinting about it last month, the just/us chef collective confirmed they've landed a new location in Lowertown.

They're headed for the old home of Golden's Deli—the popular little place that closed after a long tenure at 275 Fourth St. E. in 2017—putting them steps from the St. Paul Farmers Market (our favorite of 2019) and less than a mile from their old address (465 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul).

"A lot of you quite literally have funded our dream to bring good, honest food and quality entertainment to the masses and we're forever grateful," a post on the restaurant's Facebook reads. "We want to continue to provide a hub for arts & culture, a safe space for our patrons, a place that fosters creativity, and ultimately a place that truly serves the neighborhood. All of this and SO MUCH MORE will be possible in our new location."

There's no set plan for reopening just yet, but a (largely funded) GoFundMe campaign says the goal is to get up and running by August. And there are other ways you might want to consider lending a hand, too.

Because it's not just the little restaurant whose rates went up, but the renters in the apartments upstairs, many of whom are "on disability, social security, and/or struggling with addiction," according to the just/us team.

Some of them have since secured housing; many haven't. In a follow-up post, just/us asks those who are able to check out Community Stabilization Project, a St. Paul nonprofit working to preserve affordable housing in the metro.

"Please check these folx out, give their page a like, make a donation, volunteer your time. Help them continue to inform & advocate. These are the people who work behind the scenes to hold our communities together and give a voice to the voiceless."