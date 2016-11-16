Bonicelli Kitchen in Northeast finally has an opening date

The history: Laura Bonicelli had a successful catering company that she always dreamed of turning into a restaurant. She launched a successful Kickstarter campaign, found a location, and signed a lease.



The deal eventually fell through, so she found a new building. But this one needed work. A lot of work. Not to be deterred, she served her signature Mediterranean food on the patio all summer long, with positive reception from diners. Then they had to stop doing that in order to finish the work.

At long last, they’ve announced an opening date of December 1. As promised, they’ll serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, beer and wine, and reintroduce that patio in May.

Tues.-Sat., 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sun. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1839 Central Ave., NE, Minneapolis