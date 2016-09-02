Bon Appetit took a photo tour of the Minnesota State Fair
As Minnesotans, we're always anxious to show off our best and weirdest delights to non-locals. And what could be better and weirder than the fair?
Minnesota State Fairgrounds
Sep 3rd 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Sep 4th 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Sep 5th 6:00 am - 10:00 pm
$11-$13
Bon Appetit sent a photograper to capture "all of the crazy deep-fried food" at the fair. Pizza on a stick, the SPAM burger, deep fried bacon, they didn't miss a bite.
Check out the photo tour here.
The Minnesota State Fair runs through Labor Day.
