Bon Appetit took a photo tour of the Minnesota State Fair

Friday, September 2, 2016 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
Bon Appetit checked out "all the crazy deep fried food" at the fair. Hannah Sayle

As Minnesotans, we're always anxious to show off our best and weirdest delights to non-locals. And what could be better and weirder than the fair?

Minnesota State Fair
Sep 3rd 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Sep 4th 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Sep 5th 6:00 am - 10:00 pm
$11-$13

Bon Appetit sent a photograper to capture "all of the crazy deep-fried food" at the fair. Pizza on a stick, the SPAM burger, deep fried bacon, they didn't miss a bite.

Check out the photo tour here.

The Minnesota State Fair runs through Labor Day. 

 

