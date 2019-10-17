Blink and you'll miss it: Creole-Cajun pop-up smash Roux 32 returning for one night

When Emil debuted his skills at his first pop-up back in April, he announced he’d treat local diners to “an unfiltered representation of what good food is down there,” before pointing out (rightly) that nothing quite like his rendition exists in the Cities today.

Though born and raised in Minnesota, Emil talks a big game, having spent his formative years on Louisiana's Bayou Lafourche, where he trained at the John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University.

Back at that first Cook St. Paul pop-up, Emil’s arsenal included muffalettas on home-baked bread, piled high with ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, and tapenade. They proved so good they sold out in an hour flat. Those who caught his chicken and sausage gumbo or shrimp etouffee left no less mind-blown.

This time around, Roux 32's movable feast will be hosted on the opposite side of the Mississippi, by none other than south Minneapolis' neighborhood barbecue den Q Fanatic.

Tuesday’s menu will be similar to that of his first pop-up, which Emil calls “small but defined.” This includes the return of those same hard-to-secure sandwiches that have become one of New Orleans’ signatures. Emil’s also promising renditions of jambalaya, a vegetarian corn macque choux (with the option to add crawfish), “and a little lagniappe (creole French for ‘a little extra’).” Whether you’re missing some petit pois peas in your life or maybe a little bread pudding for that sweet tooth, he’s got a mouthwatering plan to cover you.

Roux 32 will be dishing up the good stuff from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for both dine-in and takeout orders. Get your fix of Acadiana’s rendition of splendor while you can.

No reservations will be accepted.

Roux 32 Pop-up at Q Fanatic

6009 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-440-6628