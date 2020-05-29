Black-owned restaurants in the Twin Cities to support right now (and always)

We’re talking in the here-and-now, not reinventing superstructures at play (that's a topic for another day). What’s within ordinary citizens’ immediate reach?

Well, we can intentionally invest in black-owned businesses in the Twin Cities community…. To quote chef, artist, and author Tunde Wey from a conversation about rebuilding a more equitable restaurant industry, “I don’t think money is a solution. I do believe that not having money is a problem.”

Consciously choosing to put money directly in the hands of the individuals who are more likely to suffer at the hands of a broken system seems like a baby step to tipping (or balancing) the scales of power. This can be as simple as ordering food from black-owned restaurants, like those listed below. Though a few have closed either for the safety of their staff and customers during protests, or to mourn the loss of George Floyd, they’ve been open and serving food throughout the pandemic.

Did we miss crucial restaurants to the community, and would we appreciate you dropping those we omissions in the comments so we can update this appropriately? Please, with a heaping side of thank you! We'll update this list accordingly.

Dragon Wok

At Dragon Wok, Rashad West combines traditional Cambodian dishes, Americanized Chinese takeout favorites, and wildcards like Golden Biscuits (stuffed with chocolate and peanut butter) to amazing effect. dragonwokdelivery.com

Smoke in the Pit

Since 1998, Smoke in the Pit’s served slow-smoked mains and Southern-style sides to Minneapolis’s south side, offering takeout and delivery via Bitesquad throughout the pandemic. smokeinthepit.com

Trio Plant-Based

Minnesota’s first black-owned vegan restaurant goes heavy on the comfort with dishes like the soul food platter, piled with plant-based ribs, collard greens, and mac and cheeze. (Like many restaurants around town, Trio announced on Wednesday it would close temporarily for customers’ safety, as they receive orders streetside.) trioplantbased.com

Breaking Bread Cafe

The north Minneapolis community-based nonprofit uses healthy, global comfort food as a tool to build health, wealth, and social change in conjunction with Appetite for Change. Currently they’ve partnered with Feeding the Frontlines in addition to their ongoing work on the north side. breakingbreadfoods.com

Thigh Times Birdhouse

The North Loop Galley’s reigning chicken wrib-star (and legendary proprietor of Funky Grits) Jared Brewington is weathering the pandemic courtesy of a pop-up residency at the Freehouse. thightimesbirdhouse.com

Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen

The Rogers siblings honor their mother’s legacy by serving food steeped in love. angeleassoulfoodkitchen.com

Daughters and Sons Bakery

Baker Nneka Sederstrom specializes in organic, gluten-friendly cakes, macarons, and her signature “babycakes,” which grew a following at last year’s Linden Hills Farmers Market. Reach out for custom orders at daughtersandsonsbakery.com.

Soul Bowl

The food hall-based joint punches way above its weight class, with a menu melding Caribbean and traditional soul flavors, a chicken sandwich that’s been blessed by rapper Big KRIT, plus vegetarian and vegan options. soulbowlmn.com

Wendy’s House of Soul

Swing by Wendy’s northside outpost to grab the unique, totally craveable SoulRolls – gluten-free egg roll wraps stuffed with fillings like “Nanny,” “Taco,” and “Cheeseburgerfry” – with a side of SoulSauce that have made her a legend. youvebeensouled.com

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

The purveyors of spice and rum have brought a touch of the caribbean to the Twin Cities, with locations in both St. Paul and Minneapolis. pimentokitchen.com