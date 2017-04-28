If so, your days are numbered. The south Minneapolis fine dining destination will serve its last meals on May 20, a sad fact first noticed by Mpls. St. Paul magazine.

The 14-seat annex of the popular diner Nighthawks was an experiment in fine dining, an ever-rarer beast to encounter in the Twin Cities restaurant world. Our dining critic was smitten from first bite, and City Pages named Birdie "Best Fine Dining" in 2016, and called it "the new face" of that sort of restaurant experience.

Then last fall, head chef Landon Schoenfeld (also the mind behind Haute Dish, in the North Loop) stepped away from Nighthawks and Birdie, citing his need for a mental health break from the grind of running two kitchens. Schoenfeld left the tasting menu in the capable hands of his three female deputies,one of whom left not long ago; their chef skills might not have mattered if "Birdie was either losing money or not making money," as Minnesota Monthly had suggested was the case.

MSP magazine says come June, the tidy little space now occupied by Birdie will be available for catering and pop-up events.

As of now, tickets are available for just nine more dinner services at Birdie. Expect those to go fast. If you get in, expect your night to go slow, and be worth every minute (and every penny of your $100 [$150 with wine pairings]) for the eight-to-14-course tasting meal.

UPDATE: Well, that was fast. From the time this story was published to