Big loss for Minneapolis Thai: Krungthep on Nicollet is closing

Sister restaurant to beloved Bangkok Thai on University Avenue, Krungthep was a serious place.

Sadly, Mpls./St. Paul Magazine reports that Krungthep is closing on November 21st.

The good news is you can still visit Bangkok for similar, wickedly delicious curries, laab salads, and green papaya salads, as well as at Krungthep for the next week.

2523 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

612-874-7721

krungthepthaicuisine.org