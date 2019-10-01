Betty Danger's skips all the holidays, goes directly to Christmas

Starting today, Betty Danger’s Country Club will only answer to the name "Mary’s Christmas Palace." Northeast’s best-dressed boozy playpen has already gotten gussied up for – no, not "the holidays" – Christmas… specifically.

According to in-house lore, Betty has a sub-personality named Mary, who only emerges in the Fall. “This year she is starting extra early,” they say. By doing so, “Mary” is steamrolling every cherished holiday between now and December.

Diwali is snuffed out. Halloween gets effaced. Thanksgiving then becomes just another stupidly large meal… to name a few.

In her public-facing “home,” the decor will last through December 31, meaning Christmas will encompass one quarter of 2019. (The official Mary's Christmas Palace ends several days short of the Epiphany, but why quibble?)

Nonetheless, at precisely 4:30 p.m. today on the nose, Northeast’s country-club-for-all will play out its own Griswoldian fantasy for the second consecutive year. This rendition is bigger than the previous, with halls decked in everything from “tacky balls and bows” (their words), to tinsel and twinkle strung with lights and garlands. There’ll even be homemade coffee filter snowflakes, if that’s your jam. (They will very much be your author's jam in a couple months' time, to be clear.)

The goal was to decorate as if "Santa’s elves dropped some LSD." (Their words.) Courtesy Betty Danger's

Speaking of jam, anticipate a shift in food and beverage offerings to coincide with Mary's arrival. Today marks a return to the "American country club classics menu," which we're told will feature "festive drinks every week night and all day weekends," as well as Christmastime eats and a special Saturday and Sunday Christmas brunch.

When December finally rolls around, the fourth annual installment of Betty’s Bizarre Bazaar will return, whereupon tricks and treats – no, wait – quirky holiday wares like “precious cross-stitches and yarn beards” will become available at the hands of local artists.

"Fireplaces will roar, the classic Christmas tunes will soar. The scent of peppermint and whiskey will fill the room, making everyone feel toasty and a little more huggy than normal."

There's little left to say except to wish you, dear reader, good tidings of great joy in this season of… peace and… light?

Mary's Christmas Palace nee Betty Danger's Country Club

2501 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

612-315-4997