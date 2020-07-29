Best of the Twin Cities 2020: Food & Drink
Best not sugarcoat this: Nothing about 2020 could be considered an “average” year, including the realm of food and drink! Some of The Best establishments may be hibernating right now, while others have remained alive by shifting to service modes that don't match the descriptions and categories in which they’re being recognized; still, so many (!) have stayed afloat, ready and waiting to share their (cited) hospitality with you.
Only in a few, gut-wrenching instances did we lose honorees entirely. These winners achieved a lot as they were, and we’re of the mindset that the work they put in shouldn’t – and won’t – go unacknowledged.
That said, all of this year’s Food and Drink winners have been recognized for the banner years and senses of place they contributed to long before some dude ate a mid-rare pangolin (or bat), the world went rogue, and dining rooms began closing and reopening, then closed again to deep clean so they could reopen again. Please check websites or call before heading out to visit IRL; things change hourly.
Best New Restaurant: Demi
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis: Grand Cafe (yes, again)
Best Chef: Yia Vang
Best Restaurant in St. Paul: Magic Noodle
Best Restaurant in the ’Burbs: Vann
Best Restaurant Worth the Drive: Lakeview Drive Inn
Best Fine Dining: Bardo
Best Splurge: Shellfish Tower at 4 Bells
Best Italian Restaurant: Giulia
Best Latin American Restaurant: Mañana Restaurant y Pupuseria
Best Indian Restaurant: Namaste India Grill & Brew House
Best Mediterranean: Olive & Lamb
Best Middle Eastern: Afandina Cafe
Best East African Restaurant: Dilla Ethiopian Restaurant
Best Vietnamese Restaurant: iPho by Saigon
Best Chinese Restaurant: Grand Szechuan Restaurant
Best Korean Restaurant: Kimchi Tofu House
Best Thai Restaurant: Thai Cafe
Best Vegan: Fig & Farro
Best Vegetarian: Himalayan Restaurant
Best Restaurant for a First Date: Sandcastle
Best Restaurant for Romance: Gardens of Salonica
Best View: Aster Cafe
Best Service: La Tapatia
Best Place to Eat Out with Your Kids: Gandhi Mahal
Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners: Sea Salt
Best Prix Fixe Menu: Restaurant Alma
Best Gluten-Free Menu: Colita
Best-Kept Secret: Savory Bake House
Best Dining Trend: Tiny Restaurants
Best Diner: Band Box Diner
Best Late-Night Eats: Flameburger
Best Airport Eats: Leeann Chin
Best Bagels: Asa’s Bakery
Best Bakery: Rose Street Patisserie
Best Barbecue: Smoke in the Pit
Best Bar Food: Iron Door Pub
Best Bartender: Our guardian angel, Eagles Club #34
Best Bar Trend: Non-alcoholic Cocktails
Best Beer: Lift Bridge Silhouette
Best Beer (Limited Release): Crankin’ Foamers from Fair State Brewing Cooperative
Best Beer Selection in a Bar: HopCat
Best Beer Trend: Brewery Collaborations
Best Biscuits: Standish Cafe
Best Bloody Mary: Icehouse
Best Breakfast: Al’s Breakfast
Best Breakfast on the Go: The Chewery
Best Brewery: Barrel Theory Beer Company
Best Brunch: Modern Times
Best Burger: Dipped & Debris
Best Cafe: Duck Duck Coffee
Best Candy Store: Candyland
Best Cheap Eats: The Fremont’s Two-Dollar Tuesdays
Best Chocolate: Legacy Chocolates
Best Cocktails: Travail Kitchen and Amusements
Best Coffee Roaster: Roots Roasting
Best Coffee Shop: Northern Coffeeworks
Best Cookbook: Fish by Jon Wipfli
Best Delicatessen: Sikora’s Polish Market & Deli
Best Dessert: Horchata Pot de Creme at Hola Arepa
Best Distillery: Dampfwerk Distilling
Best Dive Bar: Northeast Yacht Club
Best Doughnuts: Mel-O-Glaze Bakery
Best Drunk Food: A Slice of New York
Best Farmers Market: Midtown Farmers Market
Best Food Truck: Animales Barbeque Co.
Best Fried Chicken: Soul Bowl’s Big K.R.I.T. Sandwich
Best Fries: The Naughty Greek’s “Naughty Fries”
Best Gimmick: Extreme Christmas
Best Hangover Cure: Go dutch with your hookup at May Day Cafe
Best Happy Hour (After Work): Memory Lanes
Best Happy Hour (Late Night): The Lowbrow
Best Hot Dog: Uncle Franky’s
Best Ice Cream: Treats
Best Instagrammable Food: Black Walnut Bakery
Best International Grocery: United Noodles
Best Liquor Store: Morelli’s Market
Best Lunch: Zettas
Best Margarita: Centro at Popol Vuh
Best Martini: Meritage
Best Meatless Burger: Mac Attack at Trio Plant-Based
Best Mocktails: Marvel Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar in Minneapolis: Lakes and Legends
Best Neighborhood Bar in St. Paul: The Spot Bar
Best Neighborhood Grocery: Dragon Star Oriental Foods
Best New Bar: Meteor
Best New Brewery: Falling Knife Brewing Co.
Best Pancakes: Granola Cakes at Bryant-Lake Bowl
Best Party Bar: Honey
Best Patio/Outdoor Seating: Muddy Waters Bar & Eatery
Best Pho: Pho Pasteur
Best Pizza: Boludo
Best Pop-Up Restaurant: Queer Soup Night
Best Pub: The Prodigal Public House
Best Ramen: Zen Box Izakaya
Best Salad: Farmers Market Salad at Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza
Best Sandwich: The Cubano at Manny’s Tortas
Best Seafood: Grand Catch
Best Skyway Eats: Afro Deli
Best Smoking Patio: 331 Club
Best Speakeasy: Volstead’s Emporium
Best Sports Bar: St. Paul Tap
Best State Fair Food: Jalapeño Cheese Curds at Miller’s Flavored Cheese Curds
Best Steak: Lindey’s Prime Steak House
Best Suburban Brewery: Lift Bridge Brewing Company
Best Sushi: Momo Sushi
Best Tacos: Tacos El Kevin
Best Taproom: Urban Growler
Best Tea Shop: Jinx Tea
Best Transformation: Revolution Hall to Potluck
Best Wine Bar: Bar Brava
Best Wings: Cedar Inn
Best Winter Drinking: City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival