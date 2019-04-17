Best of the Twin Cities 2019: Food & Drink

Best Airport Eats: Surdyk's Flights

Best Bagels: Meyvn

Best Bakery: Aki's BreadHaus

Best Bar Food: The Lowbrow

Best Bar Trend: Self-policing

Illustrations by Ruth Mora (Instagram: @_meanmachine). Ruth Mora

Best Barbecue: Animales Barbeque Co.

Best Bartender: Jonathan Janssen, Lat14 (and Gori Gori Peku)

Best Beer: Forager Pudding Goggles

Best Beer (Limited Release): Tin Whiskers Nut Goodie Porter

Best Beer Selection in a Bar: Grumpy's Northeast

Best Beer Trend: Pastry Stouts

Best Bloody Mary: The Bird

Best Breakfast: Band Box

Best Brewery: Wild Mind Artisan Ales

Best Brunch: Kado no Mise

Best Burger: Bull's Horn

Best Cafe: Cafe Astoria

Best Cheap Eats: Boludo Empanadas

Best Chef: Daniel Del Prado

Best Chinese Restaurant: Tea House

Best Chocolate: Mademoiselle Miel

Best Cocktails: Young Joni + the Back Bar

Best Coffee Roaster: Dogwood Coffee Co.

Best Coffee Shop: Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar

Best Cookbook: Soo Fariista, Come Sit Down by Wariyaa

Best Delicatessen: Cecil's Deli

Best Dessert: Thirsty Whale Bakery

Best Diner: Mickey's Diner

Best Dining Trend: Dining that Does Good

Best Distillery: Lawless Distilling Company

Best Dive Bar: Half Time Rec

Best Doughnuts: Cardigan Donuts

Best Drunk Food: Mesa Pizza

Best Ethiopian Restaurant: The Red Sea

Best Farmers Market: St. Paul Farmers Market

Best Fine Dining: Popol Vuh

Best Food Truck: Potter's Pasties

Best Fried Chicken: 4 Bells

Best Fries: Meritage

Best Gimmick: Gray Fox Coffee and Wine's Espresso Ink Printer

Best Gluten-Free Menu: Hola Arepa

Best Hangover Cure: Quang Restaurant's Iced Coffee + Back to Sleep

Best Happy Hour (After Work): Murray's

Best Happy Hour (Late Night): Hai Hai

Best Hot Dog: TILT Pinball Bar

Best Ice Bar: The Lexington

Best Ice Cream: Sweet Science

Best Indian Restaurant: Gorkha Palace

Best International Grocery: Shuang Her

Best Italian Restaurant: Hyacinth

Best-Kept Secret: Russian Tea House

Best Korean Restaurant: Cook St. Paul

Best Late Night Eats: Taqueria La Hacienda

Best Liquor Store: Elevated Beer Wine & Spirits

Best Lunch: Naf Naf Grill

Best Margarita: Tinto

Best Martini: Lobby Bar at the St. Paul Hotel

Best Mediterranean Restaurant: The Naughty Greek

Best Mexican Restaurant: Taqueria Victor Hugo

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Khyber Pass

Best Mocktails: Eat Street Social

Best Neighborhood Bar in Minneapolis: 331 Club

Best Neighborhood Bar in St. Paul: Brunson's Pub

Best Neighborhood Grocery: North Market

Best New Bar: Eastside Eat + Drink

Best New Brewery: Ursa Minor

Best New Restaurant: Colita

Best Pancakes: Swedish Pancakes at Taste of Scandinavia

Best Party Bar: Seventh Street Truck Park

Best Patio: W.A. Frost and Company

Best Pho: Pho 79

Best Pizza: Surly Pizza Upstairs

Best Place to Eat Out with Your Kids: Cosetta's

Best Pop-Up: Onyx Culinary Collective

Best Prix Fixe Menu: Tongue in Cheek

Best Pub: Brit's Pub

Best Ramen: Moto-i

Best Restaurant for a First Date: Bryant-Lake Bowl

Best Restaurant for Romance: La Grolla

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis: Martina

Best Restaurant in St. Paul: In Bloom

Best Restaurant in the 'Burbs: Jensen's Cafe

Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners: Keg & Case

Best Restaurant Worth the Drive: Feller

Best Salad: Geek Love Cafe

Best Sandwich: Hi-Lo Diner Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Best Seafood: Smack Shack

Best Service: Mucci's Italian

Best Skyway Eats: Walkin' Dog

Best Speakeasy: Velveteen

Best Splurge: Demi

Best Sports Bar: Bar Luchador

Best State Fair Food: Garlic Fries at the Ball Park Cafe

Best Steak: Butcher and the Boar

Best Suburban Brewery: Junkyard Brewing Company

Best Sushi: Kyatchi

Best Tacos: Centro

Best Taproom: Bauhaus Brew Labs

Best Tea Shop: Sencha Uptown

Best Thai Restaurant: Ruam Mit Thai

Best Transformation: Mufuletta --> Nico's Taco Bar on Como

Best Vegan: Seed Cafe

Best Vegetarian: Namaste Cafe

Best Vietnamese Restaurant: Pho Tau Bay

Best View: Prohibition

Best Wine Bar: Terzo

Best Wings: D-Spot