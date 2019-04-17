Best of the Twin Cities 2019: Food & Drink
From a colorful BBQ truck behind a brewery to a St. Paul gem that's open mere hours a week to a hot dog menu more thoughtful than any you've seen before, these are the best places to eat in the Twin Cities right now.
Best Airport Eats: Surdyk's Flights
Best Bagels: Meyvn
Best Bakery: Aki's BreadHaus
Best Bar Food: The Lowbrow
Best Bar Trend: Self-policing
Best Barbecue: Animales Barbeque Co.
Best Bartender: Jonathan Janssen, Lat14 (and Gori Gori Peku)
Best Beer: Forager Pudding Goggles
Best Beer (Limited Release): Tin Whiskers Nut Goodie Porter
Best Beer Selection in a Bar: Grumpy's Northeast
Best Beer Trend: Pastry Stouts
Best Bloody Mary: The Bird
Best Breakfast: Band Box
Best Brewery: Wild Mind Artisan Ales
Best Brunch: Kado no Mise
Best Burger: Bull's Horn
Best Cafe: Cafe Astoria
Best Cheap Eats: Boludo Empanadas
Best Chef: Daniel Del Prado
Best Chinese Restaurant: Tea House
Best Chocolate: Mademoiselle Miel
Best Cocktails: Young Joni + the Back Bar
Best Coffee Roaster: Dogwood Coffee Co.
Best Coffee Shop: Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar
Best Cookbook: Soo Fariista, Come Sit Down by Wariyaa
Best Delicatessen: Cecil's Deli
Best Dessert: Thirsty Whale Bakery
Best Diner: Mickey's Diner
Best Dining Trend: Dining that Does Good
Best Distillery: Lawless Distilling Company
Best Dive Bar: Half Time Rec
Best Doughnuts: Cardigan Donuts
Best Drunk Food: Mesa Pizza
Best Ethiopian Restaurant: The Red Sea
Best Farmers Market: St. Paul Farmers Market
Best Fine Dining: Popol Vuh
Best Food Truck: Potter's Pasties
Best Fried Chicken: 4 Bells
Best Fries: Meritage
Best Gimmick: Gray Fox Coffee and Wine's Espresso Ink Printer
Best Gluten-Free Menu: Hola Arepa
Best Hangover Cure: Quang Restaurant's Iced Coffee + Back to Sleep
Best Happy Hour (After Work): Murray's
Best Happy Hour (Late Night): Hai Hai
Best Hot Dog: TILT Pinball Bar
Best Ice Bar: The Lexington
Best Ice Cream: Sweet Science
Best Indian Restaurant: Gorkha Palace
Best International Grocery: Shuang Her
Best Italian Restaurant: Hyacinth
Best-Kept Secret: Russian Tea House
Best Korean Restaurant: Cook St. Paul
Best Late Night Eats: Taqueria La Hacienda
Best Liquor Store: Elevated Beer Wine & Spirits
Best Lunch: Naf Naf Grill
Best Margarita: Tinto
Best Martini: Lobby Bar at the St. Paul Hotel
Best Mediterranean Restaurant: The Naughty Greek
Best Mexican Restaurant: Taqueria Victor Hugo
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Khyber Pass
Best Mocktails: Eat Street Social
Best Neighborhood Bar in Minneapolis: 331 Club
Best Neighborhood Bar in St. Paul: Brunson's Pub
Best Neighborhood Grocery: North Market
Best New Bar: Eastside Eat + Drink
Best New Brewery: Ursa Minor
Best New Restaurant: Colita
Best Pancakes: Swedish Pancakes at Taste of Scandinavia
Best Party Bar: Seventh Street Truck Park
Best Patio: W.A. Frost and Company
Best Pho: Pho 79
Best Pizza: Surly Pizza Upstairs
Best Place to Eat Out with Your Kids: Cosetta's
Best Pop-Up: Onyx Culinary Collective
Best Prix Fixe Menu: Tongue in Cheek
Best Pub: Brit's Pub
Best Ramen: Moto-i
Best Restaurant for a First Date: Bryant-Lake Bowl
Best Restaurant for Romance: La Grolla
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis: Martina
Best Restaurant in St. Paul: In Bloom
Best Restaurant in the 'Burbs: Jensen's Cafe
Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners: Keg & Case
Best Restaurant Worth the Drive: Feller
Best Salad: Geek Love Cafe
Best Sandwich: Hi-Lo Diner Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Best Seafood: Smack Shack
Best Service: Mucci's Italian
Best Skyway Eats: Walkin' Dog
Best Speakeasy: Velveteen
Best Splurge: Demi
Best Sports Bar: Bar Luchador
Best State Fair Food: Garlic Fries at the Ball Park Cafe
Best Steak: Butcher and the Boar
Best Suburban Brewery: Junkyard Brewing Company
Best Sushi: Kyatchi
Best Tacos: Centro
Best Taproom: Bauhaus Brew Labs
Best Tea Shop: Sencha Uptown
Best Thai Restaurant: Ruam Mit Thai
Best Transformation: Mufuletta --> Nico's Taco Bar on Como
Best Vegan: Seed Cafe
Best Vegetarian: Namaste Cafe
Best Vietnamese Restaurant: Pho Tau Bay
Best View: Prohibition
Best Wine Bar: Terzo
Best Wings: D-Spot