Best of the Twin Cities 2018: Food & Drink
Bite-sized doughnuts. Seventy-year-old diners. Brunch where there's a good chance a drag queen drains your mimosa. Fries we've seen shameless parents steal straight off their kids' plates. You'll find all this—and so much more—below, where we share the best places to eat and drink in the Twin Cities in 2018.
Best Bakery: Black Walnut Bakery
Best Brunch: Lush Drag Brunch
Best Breakfast: Day by Day Cafe
Best Doughnuts: Sleepy V’s
Best Bagels: Common Roots Cafe
Best Coffee Roaster: Wesley Andrews
Best Coffee Shop: Spyhouse
Best Diner: Al’s Breakfast
Best Cafe: Cafe Alma
Best Pancakes: Hell’s Kitchen’s Lemon-Ricotta Hotcakes
Best Chocolate: Chocolat Céleste
Best Dessert: Sebastian Joe’s ice cream sandwiches
Best State Fair Food: Apple Cider Freeze from Minnesota Apple
Best Burger: Revival
Best Hot Dog: Cafe Racer Kitchen
Best Sandwiches: Dusty’s Bar
Best Delicatessen: Lowry Hill Meats
Best Steak: Burch
Best Seafood Restaurant: Octo Fishbar
Best Fries: The Lowbrow
Best Ice Cream: Nelson’s Ice Cream
Best Pizza: Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza
Best Salads: Spoonriver
Best Barbecue: Q Fanatic
Best Fried Chicken: Revival
Best Wings: Runyon’s
Best Splurge: The “Feed the shit out of me and make it nice” menu at Corner Table
Best Sushi: Kado No Mise
Best Pho: Kim Anh
Best Ramen: Ichiddo Ramen
Best Tacos: Taco Taxi
Best Bartender: Patrick Curry, Dubliner Pub & Cafe
Best Bar Food: Dark Horse Bar + Eatery
Best Happy Hour (After Work): Constantine
Best Happy Hour (Late Night): Hola Arepa
Best Neighborhood Bar in St. Paul: Bar Brigade
Best Neighborhood Bar in Minneapolis: Bull’s Horn Food and Drink
Best Late-Night Eats: The Uptown Diner
Best Pub: Merlins Rest
Best Dive Bar: The T-Shoppe
Best Sports Bar: Shamrocks Irish Nook
Best Party Bar: Can Can Wonderland
Best New Bar: Tilt Pinball Bar
Best Bar Trend: Drinking with your dog—legally
Best Beer Trend: Milkshake IPAs
Best Taproom: Wild Mind Artisan Ales
Best Beer Selection in a Bar: Chatterbox Pub
Best Brewery: Fair State Brewing Cooperative
Best New Brewery: Barrel Theory
Best Suburban Brewery: Lupulin Brewing
Best Beer: Modist Dreamyard
Best Beer (Limited Release): Insight Double Barrel-Aged Gravity Well
Best Cocktails: Eat Street Social
Best Martini: The Monte Carlo
Best Bloody Mary: Saint Dinette
Best Margarita: Nico’s Taco & Tequila Bar
Best Speakeasy: Young Joni’s back bar
Best Liquor Store: Zipp’s Liquors
Best Distillery: Copperwing Distillery
Best Drunk Food: Totino’s Pizza Rolls
Best Hangover Cure: Modern Times Cafe’s Croque Menu
Best Cheap Eats: Hot Indian Foods
Best Lunch: Kramarczuk’s
Best Food Truck: The Curious Goat
Best Place to Eat with Your Kids: Tiny Diner
Best Gluten-Free Menu: Sift Gluten Free
Best Vegan: J. Selby’s
Best Vegetarian: Birchwood Cafe
Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners: Midtown Global Market
Best Patio: Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
Best Service: 112 Eatery
Best Restaurant for Romance: W.A. Frost & Company
Best Restaurant for a First Date: Broders’ Pasta Bar
Best Chef: JD Fratzke
Best Fine Dining: Spoon and Stable
Best Prix Fixe Menu: Tenant
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis: Grand Cafe
Best Restaurant in St. Paul: Meritage
Best Restaurant in the ’Burbs: Bellecour
Best New Restaurant: Martina
Best Transformation: Hai Hai
Best Dining Trend: Food Halls
Best Hidden Gem: La Fresca
Best View: Prohibition
Best Skyway Eats: Sushi Takatsu
Best Airport Eats: French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Best Cookbook: Venison
Best Mediterranean Restaurant: Ansari’s Mediterranean Grill & Lounge
Best Ethiopian Restaurant: Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine
Best Mexican Restaurant: El Burrito Mercado
Best Thai Restaurant: Khun Nai Thai Cuisine
Best Chinese Restaurant: JUN
Best Vietnamese Restaurant: Trieu Chau
Best Korean Restaurant: KBop Korean Bistro
Best Indian Restaurant: India Palace
Best Italian Restaurant: Monello
Best International Grocery: Holy Land
Best Neighborhood Grocery: Tim & Tom’s Speedy Market
Best Farmers Market: Mill City Farmers Market
