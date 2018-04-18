City Pages

Best of the Twin Cities 2018: Food & Drink

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 by CP Staff in Food & Drink
Bijou Karman

Bite-sized doughnuts. Seventy-year-old diners. Brunch where there's a good chance a drag queen drains your mimosa. Fries we've seen shameless parents steal straight off their kids' plates. You'll find all this—and so much more—below, where we share the best places to eat and drink in the Twin Cities in 2018. 

Best Bakery: Black Walnut Bakery

Best Brunch: Lush Drag Brunch

Best Breakfast: Day by Day Cafe

Best Doughnuts: Sleepy V’s

Best Bagels: Common Roots Cafe

Best Coffee Roaster: Wesley Andrews

Best Coffee Shop: Spyhouse

Best Diner: Al’s Breakfast

Best Cafe: Cafe Alma

Best Pancakes: Hell’s Kitchen’s Lemon-Ricotta Hotcakes

Best Chocolate: Chocolat Céleste

Best Dessert: Sebastian Joe’s ice cream sandwiches

Best State Fair Food: Apple Cider Freeze from Minnesota Apple

Best Burger: Revival

Best Hot Dog: Cafe Racer Kitchen

Best Sandwiches: Dusty’s Bar

Best Delicatessen: Lowry Hill Meats

Best Steak: Burch

Best Seafood Restaurant: Octo Fishbar

Best Fries: The Lowbrow

Best Ice Cream: Nelson’s Ice Cream

Best Pizza: Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

Best Salads: Spoonriver

Best Barbecue: Q Fanatic

Best Fried Chicken: Revival

Best Wings: Runyon’s

Best Splurge: The “Feed the shit out of me and make it nice” menu at Corner Table

Best Sushi: Kado No Mise

Best Pho: Kim Anh

Best Ramen: Ichiddo Ramen

Best Tacos: Taco Taxi

Best Bartender: Patrick Curry, Dubliner Pub & Cafe

Best Bar Food: Dark Horse Bar + Eatery

Best Happy Hour (After Work): Constantine

Best Happy Hour (Late Night): Hola Arepa

Best Neighborhood Bar in St. Paul: Bar Brigade

Best Neighborhood Bar in Minneapolis: Bull’s Horn Food and Drink

Best Late-Night Eats: The Uptown Diner

Best Pub: Merlins Rest

Best Dive Bar: The T-Shoppe

Best Sports Bar: Shamrocks Irish Nook

Best Party Bar: Can Can Wonderland

Best New Bar: Tilt Pinball Bar

Best Bar Trend: Drinking with your dog—legally

Best Beer Trend: Milkshake IPAs

Best Taproom: Wild Mind Artisan Ales

Best Beer Selection in a Bar: Chatterbox Pub

Best Brewery: Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Best New Brewery: Barrel Theory

Best Suburban Brewery: Lupulin Brewing

Best Beer: Modist Dreamyard

Best Beer (Limited Release): Insight Double Barrel-Aged Gravity Well

Best Cocktails: Eat Street Social

Best Martini: The Monte Carlo

Best Bloody Mary: Saint Dinette

Best Margarita: Nico’s Taco & Tequila Bar

Best Speakeasy: Young Joni’s back bar

Best Liquor Store: Zipp’s Liquors

Best Distillery: Copperwing Distillery

Best Drunk Food: Totino’s Pizza Rolls

Best Hangover Cure: Modern Times Cafe’s Croque Menu

Best Cheap Eats: Hot Indian Foods

Best Lunch: Kramarczuk’s

Best Food Truck: The Curious Goat

Best Place to Eat with Your Kids: Tiny Diner

Best Gluten-Free Menu: Sift Gluten Free

Best Vegan: J. Selby’s

Best Vegetarian: Birchwood Cafe

Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners: Midtown Global Market

Best Patio: Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge

Best Service: 112 Eatery

Best Restaurant for Romance: W.A. Frost & Company

Best Restaurant for a First Date: Broders’ Pasta Bar

Best Chef: JD Fratzke

Best Fine Dining: Spoon and Stable

Best Prix Fixe Menu: Tenant

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis: Grand Cafe

Best Restaurant in St. Paul: Meritage

Best Restaurant in the ’Burbs: Bellecour

Best New Restaurant: Martina

Best Transformation: Hai Hai

Best Dining Trend: Food Halls

Best Hidden Gem: La Fresca

Best View: Prohibition

Best Skyway Eats: Sushi Takatsu

Best Airport Eats: French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Best Cookbook: Venison

Best Mediterranean Restaurant: Ansari’s Mediterranean Grill & Lounge

Best Ethiopian Restaurant: Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine

Best Mexican Restaurant: El Burrito Mercado

Best Thai Restaurant: Khun Nai Thai Cuisine

Best Chinese Restaurant: JUN

Best Vietnamese Restaurant: Trieu Chau

Best Korean Restaurant: KBop Korean Bistro

Best Indian Restaurant: India Palace

Best Italian Restaurant: Monello

Best International Grocery: Holy Land

Best Neighborhood Grocery: Tim & Tom’s Speedy Market

Best Farmers Market: Mill City Farmers Market

