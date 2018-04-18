Best of the Twin Cities 2018: Food & Drink

Best Bakery: Black Walnut Bakery

Best Brunch: Lush Drag Brunch

Best Breakfast: Day by Day Cafe

Best Doughnuts: Sleepy V’s

Best Bagels: Common Roots Cafe

Best Coffee Roaster: Wesley Andrews

Best Coffee Shop: Spyhouse

Best Diner: Al’s Breakfast

Best Cafe: Cafe Alma

Best Pancakes: Hell’s Kitchen’s Lemon-Ricotta Hotcakes

Best Chocolate: Chocolat Céleste

Best Dessert: Sebastian Joe’s ice cream sandwiches

Best State Fair Food: Apple Cider Freeze from Minnesota Apple

Best Burger: Revival

Best Hot Dog: Cafe Racer Kitchen

Best Sandwiches: Dusty’s Bar

Best Delicatessen: Lowry Hill Meats

Best Steak: Burch

Best Seafood Restaurant: Octo Fishbar

Best Fries: The Lowbrow

Best Ice Cream: Nelson’s Ice Cream

Best Pizza: Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

Best Salads: Spoonriver

Best Barbecue: Q Fanatic

Best Fried Chicken: Revival

Best Wings: Runyon’s

Best Splurge: The “Feed the shit out of me and make it nice” menu at Corner Table

Best Sushi: Kado No Mise

Best Pho: Kim Anh

Best Ramen: Ichiddo Ramen

Best Tacos: Taco Taxi

Best Bartender: Patrick Curry, Dubliner Pub & Cafe

Best Bar Food: Dark Horse Bar + Eatery

Best Happy Hour (After Work): Constantine

Best Happy Hour (Late Night): Hola Arepa

Best Neighborhood Bar in St. Paul: Bar Brigade

Best Neighborhood Bar in Minneapolis: Bull’s Horn Food and Drink

Best Late-Night Eats: The Uptown Diner

Best Pub: Merlins Rest

Best Dive Bar: The T-Shoppe

Best Sports Bar: Shamrocks Irish Nook

Best Party Bar: Can Can Wonderland

Best New Bar: Tilt Pinball Bar

Best Bar Trend: Drinking with your dog—legally

Best Beer Trend: Milkshake IPAs

Best Taproom: Wild Mind Artisan Ales

Best Beer Selection in a Bar: Chatterbox Pub

Best Brewery: Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Best New Brewery: Barrel Theory

Best Suburban Brewery: Lupulin Brewing

Best Beer: Modist Dreamyard

Best Beer (Limited Release): Insight Double Barrel-Aged Gravity Well

Best Cocktails: Eat Street Social

Best Martini: The Monte Carlo

Best Bloody Mary: Saint Dinette

Best Margarita: Nico’s Taco & Tequila Bar

Best Speakeasy: Young Joni’s back bar

Best Liquor Store: Zipp’s Liquors

Best Distillery: Copperwing Distillery

Best Drunk Food: Totino’s Pizza Rolls

Best Hangover Cure: Modern Times Cafe’s Croque Menu

Best Cheap Eats: Hot Indian Foods

Best Lunch: Kramarczuk’s

Best Food Truck: The Curious Goat

Best Place to Eat with Your Kids: Tiny Diner

Best Gluten-Free Menu: Sift Gluten Free

Best Vegan: J. Selby’s

Best Vegetarian: Birchwood Cafe

Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners: Midtown Global Market

Best Patio: Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge

Best Service: 112 Eatery

Best Restaurant for Romance: W.A. Frost & Company

Best Restaurant for a First Date: Broders’ Pasta Bar

Best Chef: JD Fratzke

Best Fine Dining: Spoon and Stable

Best Prix Fixe Menu: Tenant

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis: Grand Cafe

Best Restaurant in St. Paul: Meritage

Best Restaurant in the ’Burbs: Bellecour

Best New Restaurant: Martina

Best Transformation: Hai Hai

Best Dining Trend: Food Halls

Best Hidden Gem: La Fresca

Best View: Prohibition

Best Skyway Eats: Sushi Takatsu

Best Airport Eats: French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Best Cookbook: Venison

Best Mediterranean Restaurant: Ansari’s Mediterranean Grill & Lounge

Best Ethiopian Restaurant: Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine

Best Mexican Restaurant: El Burrito Mercado

Best Thai Restaurant: Khun Nai Thai Cuisine

Best Chinese Restaurant: JUN

Best Vietnamese Restaurant: Trieu Chau

Best Korean Restaurant: KBop Korean Bistro

Best Indian Restaurant: India Palace

Best Italian Restaurant: Monello

Best International Grocery: Holy Land

Best Neighborhood Grocery: Tim & Tom’s Speedy Market

Best Farmers Market: Mill City Farmers Market