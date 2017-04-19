Best of the Twin Cities 2017: Food & Drink

Best Bakery: Rose Street Patisserie

Best Brunch:Tongue in Cheek

Best Diner: Band Box Diner

Best Breakfast on the Go: Lowry Hill Meats

Best Breakfast: The Kenwood

Best Cafe: The Bachelor Farmer Cafe

Best Bagels: St. Paul Bagelry

Best Coffee Shop: Penny’s Coffee

Best Pancakes: Hi-Lo Diner

Best Ice Cream: LaLa Homemade Ice Cream

Best Chocolate: K’ul Chocolate

Best Candy Store: Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store

Best Unlikely Dessert: Quang’s chocolate chip cookie

Best State Fair Food: The Carpe Diem by the Rabbit Hole

Best Hot Dog: The Wienery

Best Burger: Lyn 65

Best Sandwich: Philly Cheesesteak from Frank From Philly

Best Fries: Nightingale

Best Delicatessen: St. Paul Meat Shop

Best Pizza Delivery: Pizza Lucé

Best Fancy Pizza: Pizza Nea

Best Fried Chicken: Revival

Best Barbecue: Big Daddy’s BBQ

Best Wings: Handsome Hog

Best Biscuits: Chef Shack Ranch

Best Bar Food: Iron Door Pub

Best Bartender: Trish Gavin

Best Distillery: Norseman Distillery

Best Cocktail Bar: Constantine

Best New Bar: The back bar at Young Joni

Best Cocktail: The Angry Calabrian at Italian Eatery

Best Bloody Mary: Fika at the Swedish American Institute

Best Margarita: Bar Luchador

Best Wine Bar: Troubadour Wine Bar

Best Beer: Castle Danger's Castle Cream Ale

Best Beer, Limited Release: Summit Keller Pils

Best Brewery: Insight Brewing

Best Suburban Brewery: HammerHeart Brewing Company

Best Taproom: Bauhaus Brew Labs

Best Beer Trend: Craft Macros

Best Beer Selection in a Bar: Grumpy’s Bar and Grill

Best Dive Bar: The Hexagon

Best Drunk Food: Heggies Pizza

Best Late-Night Eats: Taco Taxi

Best Hangover Cure: Kombucha at Gyst

Best Liquor Store: Henry & Son

Best Sports Bar: Peppers and Fries

Best Neighborhood Bar, Minneapolis: The 1029 Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar, St. Paul: The Muddy Pig

Best Pub: George & the Dragon

Best Party Bar: James Ballentine VFW

Best Bar Trend: Playing while you drink

Best Happy Hour, After Work: The Rabbit Hole

Best Happy Hour, Late Night: Red Rabbit

Best Food Truck: Bibuta

Best Lunch: Emily’s Lebanese Deli

Best Kickstarter: Sean Sherman, The Sioux Chef

Best Place to Take Kids Out to Eat: Galactic Pizza

Best Gluten-Free Menu: Sassy Spoon

Best Pop-Up: Cook St. Paul

Best Vegan Eats: Reverie Cafe + Bar

Best Vegetarian Eats: Esker Grove

Best Food Trend: Plant-Based Eating

Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners: Matt’s Bar

Best Restaurant Worth the Drive: New Scenic Café

Best Restaurant for a First Date: Can Can Wonderland

Best Patio: Jefe Urban Hacienda

Best View: Red River Kitchen at City House

Best Old-School Restaurant: DeGidio’s

Best Service: St. Genevieve

Best Cookbook: The Birchwood Cafe Cookbook

Best Chef: Erick Harcey

Best Fine Dining: Sanctuary

Best Restaurant, Minneapolis: Alma

Best Restaurant, St. Paul: The Lexington

Best Fancy Dessert: Spoon and Stable

Best Suburban Eats: Lela

Best Skyway Eats: Kadai Indian

Best Restaurant for Romance: Rinata

Best Kept Secret: Alimama’s Sambusa

Best New Restaurant: Young Joni

Best Cheap Eats: Babani’s Kurdish

Best Mediterranean: Moroccan Flavors

Best Ethiopian and Eritrean: Ghebre’s

Best Italian: Mucci’s

Best Steak: Best Steak House

Best Egg Rolls: Pho Tau Bay

Best Chinese: Dumpling

Best Vietnamese: MT Noodles

Best Pho: Lotus Restaurant

Best Ramen: Tori Ramen

Best Korean: Sole Cafe

Best Seafood: Kyatchi

Best Sushi: PinKU

Best Thai: Thai Cafe

Best Indian: Gorkha Palace

Best Mexican: Homi

Best Tacos: El Primo

Best International Grocery: Dragon Star Supermarket

Best Place to Buy Local Foods: Food Building

Best Farmers Market: St. Paul Farmers' Market

Best Neighborhood Grocery: Sentyrz Market