Best of the Twin Cities 2017: Food & Drink
Let's face it: We've got a pretty kick-ass dining scene here in the Twin Cities. Get French fries and pho, craft beer and Korean barbecue; even the best damn chocolate cake in the country. Below you'll find our favorite ways to eat and drink locally in 2017. Bragging ain't bragging if it's true.
Best Bakery: Rose Street Patisserie
Best Brunch:Tongue in Cheek
Best Diner: Band Box Diner
Best Breakfast on the Go: Lowry Hill Meats
Best Breakfast: The Kenwood
Best Cafe: The Bachelor Farmer Cafe
Best Bagels: St. Paul Bagelry
Best Coffee Shop: Penny’s Coffee
Best Pancakes: Hi-Lo Diner
Best Ice Cream: LaLa Homemade Ice Cream
Best Chocolate: K’ul Chocolate
Best Candy Store: Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store
Best Unlikely Dessert: Quang’s chocolate chip cookie
Best State Fair Food: The Carpe Diem by the Rabbit Hole
Best Hot Dog: The Wienery
Best Burger: Lyn 65
Best Sandwich: Philly Cheesesteak from Frank From Philly
Best Fries: Nightingale
Best Delicatessen: St. Paul Meat Shop
Best Pizza Delivery: Pizza Lucé
Best Fancy Pizza: Pizza Nea
Best Fried Chicken: Revival
Best Barbecue: Big Daddy’s BBQ
Best Wings: Handsome Hog
Best Biscuits: Chef Shack Ranch
Best Bar Food: Iron Door Pub
Best Bartender: Trish Gavin
Best Distillery: Norseman Distillery
Best Cocktail Bar: Constantine
Best New Bar: The back bar at Young Joni
Best Cocktail: The Angry Calabrian at Italian Eatery
Best Bloody Mary: Fika at the Swedish American Institute
Best Margarita: Bar Luchador
Best Wine Bar: Troubadour Wine Bar
Best Beer: Castle Danger's Castle Cream Ale
Best Beer, Limited Release: Summit Keller Pils
Best Brewery: Insight Brewing
Best Suburban Brewery: HammerHeart Brewing Company
Best Taproom: Bauhaus Brew Labs
Best Beer Trend: Craft Macros
Best Beer Selection in a Bar: Grumpy’s Bar and Grill
Best Dive Bar: The Hexagon
Best Drunk Food: Heggies Pizza
Best Late-Night Eats: Taco Taxi
Best Hangover Cure: Kombucha at Gyst
Best Liquor Store: Henry & Son
Best Sports Bar: Peppers and Fries
Best Neighborhood Bar, Minneapolis: The 1029 Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar, St. Paul: The Muddy Pig
Best Pub: George & the Dragon
Best Party Bar: James Ballentine VFW
Best Bar Trend: Playing while you drink
Best Happy Hour, After Work: The Rabbit Hole
Best Happy Hour, Late Night: Red Rabbit
Best Food Truck: Bibuta
Best Lunch: Emily’s Lebanese Deli
Best Kickstarter: Sean Sherman, The Sioux Chef
Best Place to Take Kids Out to Eat: Galactic Pizza
Best Gluten-Free Menu: Sassy Spoon
Best Pop-Up: Cook St. Paul
Best Vegan Eats: Reverie Cafe + Bar
Best Vegetarian Eats: Esker Grove
Best Food Trend: Plant-Based Eating
Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners: Matt’s Bar
Best Restaurant Worth the Drive: New Scenic Café
Best Restaurant for a First Date: Can Can Wonderland
Best Patio: Jefe Urban Hacienda
Best View: Red River Kitchen at City House
Best Old-School Restaurant: DeGidio’s
Best Service: St. Genevieve
Best Cookbook: The Birchwood Cafe Cookbook
Best Chef: Erick Harcey
Best Fine Dining: Sanctuary
Best Restaurant, Minneapolis: Alma
Best Restaurant, St. Paul: The Lexington
Best Fancy Dessert: Spoon and Stable
Best Suburban Eats: Lela
Best Skyway Eats: Kadai Indian
Best Restaurant for Romance: Rinata
Best Kept Secret: Alimama’s Sambusa
Best New Restaurant: Young Joni
Best Cheap Eats: Babani’s Kurdish
Best Mediterranean: Moroccan Flavors
Best Ethiopian and Eritrean: Ghebre’s
Best Italian: Mucci’s
Best Steak: Best Steak House
Best Egg Rolls: Pho Tau Bay
Best Chinese: Dumpling
Best Vietnamese: MT Noodles
Best Pho: Lotus Restaurant
Best Ramen: Tori Ramen
Best Korean: Sole Cafe
Best Seafood: Kyatchi
Best Sushi: PinKU
Best Thai: Thai Cafe
Best Indian: Gorkha Palace
Best Mexican: Homi
Best Tacos: El Primo
Best International Grocery: Dragon Star Supermarket
Best Place to Buy Local Foods: Food Building
Best Farmers Market: St. Paul Farmers' Market
Best Neighborhood Grocery: Sentyrz Market
Comments
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content